In the region: No. 22 Virginia Tech beats No. 14 Pitt for baseball sweep

PITTSBURGH — Jack Hurley had three hits and two RBIs to lead the 22nd-ranked Virginia Tech baseball team to an 8-4 win at No. 14 Pittsburgh on Sunday.
The Hokies (13-8, 9-6 ACC) swept the three-game series with the Panthers (12-8, 8-7).
Fritz Genther hit an RBI double in the eighth to give Tech a 5-4 lead.
SOFTBALL
No. 19 Va. Tech 8, Louisville 0
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Keely Rochard threw a one-hit shutout, striking out six and walking one, to lead the Hokies (19-5, 13-5 ACC) to a five-inning win.
Cana Davis and Jayme Bailey homered.
MEN'S SWIMMING
UVa 9th, Tech 11th at NCAAs
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UVa finished ninth and Virginia Tech 11th at the NCAA men's swimming and diving championships, which concluded Saturday night.
Texas won the crown. UVa had its best finish at the meet since taking eighth in 2011, while the Hokies had their best finish ever. Tech also had its highest points total ever (135).
In the final event of the meet, Tech took sixth and UVa eighth in the 400-yard freestyle relay. The Tech quartet of Youssef Ramadan, Blake Manoff, Carles Coll Marti and Antani Ivanov had a school-record time of 2:48.77. The UVa foursome of Matt Brownstead, August Lamb, Will Cole and Jack Wright had a school-record time of 2:49.71.
MEN'S TENNIS
No. 6 UVa 6, No. 1 UNC 1
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Carl Soderlund, Jeffrey von der Schulenburg and Inaki Montes won in both doubles and singles to help the Cavaliers (15-2, 9-0 ACC) topple the Tar Heels (13-1, 5-1) on Sunday.
MEN'S SOCCER
Ferrum 1, Va. Wesleyan 0, 2 0T
VIRGINIA BEACH — Enzo Guercio scored in the 101st minute to give the Panthers (4-2, 4-2 ODAC) a win.
William Winters had nine saves for Ferrum.
W&L 1, Randolph 0
LEXINGTON — Michael Kutsanzira scored on a penalty kick in the 48th minute to give the Generals (5-0-1, 4-0-1 ODAC) a win.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
W&L 3, Lynchburg 1
LYNCHBURG — Cameron Grainger scored twice to help the Generals improve to 7-0 overall for the first time since 1997.
W&L improved to 6-0 in ODAC play.
Roanoke 1, Randolph-Macon 0, OT
ASHLAND — Lucy Perry scored on a penalty kick in the 94th minute to give the Maroons (5-2-1, 4-2-1 ODAC) a win.
Carrington Lippi had three saves for Roanoke.
WOMEN'S GOLF
No. 19 Va. Tech takes 2nd
SUNSET, S.C. — The Hokies shot a final-round 7-under 281 to finish second at the Clemson Invitational.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
No. 3 W&L 16, No. 23 Lynchburg 8
LYNCHBURG — Allie Schwab scored four goals Saturday to lead the Generals (6-0, 3-0 ODAC) to a win.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Hampden-Sydney 14, W&L 12
HAMPDEN-SYDNEY — The Tigers (5-1, 3-0) scored the final two goals of the game Saturday to snap the Generals' school-record 24-game ODAC regular-season winning streak.
W&L (3-2, 2-1) lost a regular-season ODAC game for the first time since April 2017.