In the region: No. 22 Virginia Tech beats No. 15 Pitt for baseball sweep

PITTSBURGH — Jack Hurley had three hits and two RBIs to lead the 22nd-ranked Virginia Tech baseball team to an 8-4 win at No. 14 Pittsburgh on Sunday.

The Hokies (13-8, 9-6 ACC) swept the three-game series with the Panthers (12-8, 8-7).

Fritz Genther hit an RBI double in the eighth to give Tech a 5-4 lead.

SOFTBALL

No. 19 Va. Tech 8, Louisville 0

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Keely Rochard threw a one-hit shutout, striking out six and walking one, to lead the Hokies (19-5, 13-5 ACC) to a five-inning win.

Cana Davis and Jayme Bailey homered.

MEN'S SWIMMING

UVa 9th, Tech 11th at NCAAs

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UVa finished ninth and Virginia Tech 11th at the NCAA men's swimming and diving championships, which concluded Saturday night.

Texas won the crown. UVa had its best finish at the meet since taking eighth in 2011, while the Hokies had their best finish ever. Tech also had its highest points total ever (135).