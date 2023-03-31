Brennan O’Neill scored six goals and dished out three assists as No. 4 Duke defeated top-ranked Virginia, 16-14, in men’s lacrosse action Friday evening in Charlottesville.

O’Neill’s final goal gave the Blue Devils (10-1, 3-0 ACC) a 16-11 lead early in the fourth period.

Payton Cormier scored six goals and Xander Dickson added four goals for the Cavaliers (7-2, 1-1).

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Meredith 11, SVU 10

Lauryn Turner scored the go-ahead goal with 72 seconds remaining as the Avenging Angels (8-3, 4-0 USA South) took sole possession of first place in the league standings with a road win over the Knights (5-4, 3-1).

Alissa Johnson scored four goals and added an assist for Southern Virginia.

SOFTBALL

Virginia 3, North Carolina 0

Jade Hylton (Bassett) went 3 for 3, Eden Bigham threw a three-hitter with four strikeouts, and the Cavaliers (24-10, 5-5 ACC) won a home contest against the Tar Heels (12-21, 3-7).

SVU drops doubleheader

Emma Chopko hit the go-ahead homer in the eighth inning of a 7-6 win, and Kali Morton struck out 10 over a complete-game effort in the nightcap as Pfeiffer (17-9, 5-1 USA South) swept a road doubleheader over Southern Virginia (13-9, 1-3) with a 4-2 victory.

BASEBALL

VMI 16, UNC Greensboro 11

Justin Starke went 4 for 4 with four runs scored and three stolen bases, Cole Garrett went 2 for 3 with a homer and four RBIs, and the Keydets (15-12, 2-2 SoCon) won a slugfest over the visiting Spartans (13-13, 2-2).

Grayson Fitzwater went 3 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs for VMI.

Pfeiffer 8, Southern Virginia 3

Jiwon Yun went 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs as the Falcons (4-13, 1-6 USA South) claimed a home win over the Knights (7-14, 0-7).

WRESTLING

ODAC standouts honored

Washington and Lee’s Nathan Shearer has been named the ODAC wrestling coach of the year, while Roanoke College’s Mark Samuel was named the rookie of the year.

Shearer steered W&L to an 11-2 overall record and a share of the ODAC regular-season title with a 5-1 league mark.

Samuel went 11-3 this year. He took sixth at the regional championships.

W&L’s Riley Parker (3.82 GPA) was chosen the scholar-athlete of the year. Parker, who won the ODAC title at 125 pounds, also made the All-ODAC first team.

Parker was joined on the first team by Roanoke’s Corey Messick and Mahlic Sallah; W&L’s Ryan Luth and Matt Majoy; and Ferrum’s Braden Homsey.

The second team included W&L’s David Rubin, Evan Lindner, Mark Troni and John Ryan Sedovy; Southern Virginia’s Elijah Blackwell; Roanoke’s Jacob Cherry; and Ferrum’s Rayshawn Dixon.

The third team included Roanoke’s Mac Cafurello, Zane Cox, Kyle Lee and Wyatt Sage; Ferrum’s Levi Englman and Ethan Fragoso; and W&L’s Colin Bridges and Harrison Kelly.