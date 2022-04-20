In the region: No. 4 W&L women's lacrosse beats Shenandoah

LEXINGTON — Julia Thomson scored six goals Wednesday to lead the fourth-ranked Washington and Lee women's lacrosse team to a 20-10 win over Shenandoah.

McKenna Edmonson scored four goals for the Generals (12-2, 6-0 ODAC).

Gabriella Raspanti and Reilly Cisar had three goals apiece for the Hornets (9-5, 4-2).

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Roanoke 8, Mary Washington 5

Sydney Harrison scored three goals to lead the Maroons (11-3) past the Eagles (8-8) on Wednesday in Fredericksburg.

SVU 20, Averett 9

Alissa Johnson scored seven goals to lead the Knights (9-6, 8-1 USA South) past the Cougars (11-4, 8-2) on Tuesday night in Buena Vista.

BASEBALL

Roanoke 15, Pfeiffer 8

Conner Butler had five hits and scored four runs to lead the Maroons (18-13) past the Falcons (13-15) on Wednesday at Calfee Park in Pulaski.

Tucker Schiavoni had two hits and five RBIs for Roanoke.

On Tuesday night, Roanoke beat host Greensboro 7-6.

Down 7-2 in that game, Roanoke scored three runs in the seventh and two in the eighth. Ty Staz tied the game at 6 with an RBI single. Hunter Andrews had a pinch-hit, RBI single to give the Maroons the 7-6 lead.

Roanoke's Aiden Kuhle struck out Greensboro's Luke Pegram with a man on second to end the game.

SVU 9, Apprentice 8

Kyle Thompson had three hits and scored three runs to help the Knights (9-17) beat the Builders (16-16) on Wednesday in Newport News.

No. 8 Virginia Tech 9, VMI 6

Gavin Cross had three hits and scored a run to help the Hokies (24-9) beat the Keydets (12-26) on Tuesday night in Blacksburg.

Conor Hartigan had two hits and four RBIs for Tech.

VMI led 5-0 after two innings, thanks to a three-run homer from Cole Garrett and a two-run homer from Brett Cook.

VCU 9, No. 11 UVa 7, 10 innings

Jacob Selden belted a walk-off, two-run homer in the 10th inning to give the Rams (20-15) a win over the Cavaliers (27-10) on Tuesday night in Richmond.

Devin Ortiz of UVa smacked a two-run homer in the seventh to tie the game at 7.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Clemson 4, Virginia Tech 3

Jenna Thompson beat Dariya Radulova 6-7, 6-4, 6-3 at No. 3 singles to give the 12th-seeded Tigers (13-12) a first-round win over the 13th-seeded Hokies (6-17) in the ACC tournament Wednesday in Rome, Georgia.

Tech led the Tigers 3-1, but Clemson's Eleni Louka beat Elizabet Danailova 7-5, 6-2 at No. 1 singles to cut the lead to 3-2. Clemson's Samantha Buyckx beat Katie Andreini 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 at No. 5 singles to tie the match at 3, setting the stage for Thompson.

MEN'S LACROSSE

SVU 26, Greensboro 9

Shawn Lamb (Rockbridge County) and Ty Veres scored four goals apiece to lead the Knights (10-4, 7-0 USA South) past the Pride (8-6, 4-3) on Wednesday in Buena Vista.

SOFTBALL

Rochard a finalist

Virginia Tech ace Keely Rochard has been named one of 25 finalists for the USA Softball collegiate player of the year award.

This is the second straight year Rochard has been named one of the 25 finalists.

MEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Recabarren honored

Southern Virginia's Nahuel Recabarren has been named a second-team Division III All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

He had 321 kills, 121 digs and 59 blocks this year.