In the region: No. 8 Maryland beats No. 12 UVa in OT

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Hope Rose scored with 32 seconds left in the first overtime period to give the eighth-ranked Maryland field hockey team a 2-1 win over No. 12 Virginia on Thursday.

Laura Janssen scored with less than six minutes left in the fourth quarter to give the Cavaliers (7-4) a 1-0 lead, but Kyler Greenwalt of the Terrapins (8-4) tied the score with less than five minutes to go in the quarter.

MEN'S SOCCER

No. 1 W&L 5, Ferrum 1

FERRUM — Samuel Bass scored two goals to lead the Generals (9-0-1, 3-0 ODAC) past the Panthers (2-7, 1-1) on Wednesday night.

The Generals won their ninth straight game, tying for the second-longest winning streak in their history.

Connor Wharton, Weyimi Agbeyegbe and Victor Ndhlovu also scored for W&L. Nicholas Berruti scored for the Panthers.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Radford 6, UNC Asheville 0

RADFORD — Kat Parris scored two goals to lead the Highlanders (7-4-1, 1-3-1 Big South) past the Bulldogs (3-9-1, 2-3) on Wednesday night.

Lily McLane, Reese Degnan, Alexeis Kirnos and Ashley Pandelides also scored.