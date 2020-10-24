In the region: Notre Dame knocks off Virginia Tech in men's soccer in double OT

NOTRE DAME, IN. -- The Notre Dame men's soccer team (3-2, 2-1 ACC) scored on a Virginia Tech own goal 2:25 into the second overtime period for a 2-1 victory over the Cavaliers (1-2-1, 1-2-1) on Saturday in a conference matchup.
The sole Virginia goal was scored by Axel Gunnarsson with an assist from Rafael Caipo at the 21:48 mark to give the Cavs the early lead.
The Irish tied the score at the 53:42 mark to force the overtime periods.
FIELD HOCKEY
Louisville 2, Virginia 1
CHARLOTTESVILLE -- Madison Walsh scored on a breakaway with a between the legs shot with nine seconds remaining in regulation to give the unbeaten Cardinals (7-0, 5-0 ACC) their second win over the Cavaliers (3-5, 2-2) in two days.
Louisville took the lead in the third period but the 'Hoos tied the score at the 50:56 mark on a goal by Laura Janssen with an assist from Anneloes Knol.
Lauren Hausheer posted six saves for UVa.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Virginia Tech 2, Navy 1
BLACKSBURG -- Two first-half goals were all the Hokies (3-7) needed to knock off winless Navy (0-3).
Allyson Brown and Tori Powell each scored for Tech, while Emily Gray had two assists.
Navy's goal came in the last minute of the first half.
VOLLEYBALL
Virginia Tech 3, No. 14 Duke 2
DURHAM, N.C. -- Led by 18 kills from Kaity Smith and 17 kills from Marisa Cerchio, the Hokies (5-1, 4-1 ACC) knocked off the No. 14 Blue Devils (4-2, 4-2) by the scores of 25-17, 25-19, 16-25, 20-25, 15-13.
Brie Postema dished out 25 assists and Talyn Jackson added 20 for Tech.
