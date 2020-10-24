In the region: Notre Dame knocks off Virginia Tech in men's soccer in double OT

NOTRE DAME, IN. -- The Notre Dame men's soccer team (3-2, 2-1 ACC) scored on a Virginia Tech own goal 2:25 into the second overtime period for a 2-1 victory over the Cavaliers (1-2-1, 1-2-1) on Saturday in a conference matchup.

The sole Virginia goal was scored by Axel Gunnarsson with an assist from Rafael Caipo at the 21:48 mark to give the Cavs the early lead.

The Irish tied the score at the 53:42 mark to force the overtime periods.

FIELD HOCKEY

Louisville 2, Virginia 1

CHARLOTTESVILLE -- Madison Walsh scored on a breakaway with a between the legs shot with nine seconds remaining in regulation to give the unbeaten Cardinals (7-0, 5-0 ACC) their second win over the Cavaliers (3-5, 2-2) in two days.

Louisville took the lead in the third period but the 'Hoos tied the score at the 50:56 mark on a goal by Laura Janssen with an assist from Anneloes Knol.

Lauren Hausheer posted six saves for UVa.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Virginia Tech 2, Navy 1

BLACKSBURG -- Two first-half goals were all the Hokies (3-7) needed to knock off winless Navy (0-3).