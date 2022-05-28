In the region: O'Connor, Gamble earn All-America honors at NCAAs

GENEVA, Ohio — Washington and Lee's Joe O'Connor took sixth in the men's pole vault Saturday on the final day of the NCAA Division III outdoor track and field championships, while W&L's Katelyn Gamble finished seventh in the final of the women's 100 meters.

Both earned All-America honors.

O'Connor had a sixth-place vault of 16 feet, 0 3/4 inches. It was the second-best finish ever by a W&L men's track and field athlete at the NCAA outdoor meet.

Gamble broke her own school record in the 100 with her seventh-place time of 11.85 seconds Saturday. She became the first W&L women's track and field athlete to earn All-America honors at the NCAA outdoor meet in eight years.

TRACK AND FIELD

Hokies, Cavs punch tickets to NCAAs

Blacksburg High School graduates Ben Fleming and Cole Beck of Virginia Tech were among the athletes who earned trips to the NCAA national outdoor championships with their performances Friday on the third day of the NCAA East meet in Bloomington, Indiana.

Athletes and relay teams have to finish in the top 12 at the meet to advance to next month's NCAA national championships in Oregon.

Fleming finished 10th overall in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 8 minutes, 40.55 seconds in the rain to earn his first trip to the national championships. Teammate Ben Nibbelink took ninth overall (8:40.16). UVa's Yasin Sado was seventh overall (8:39.68).

The Virginia Tech foursome of Kahleje Tillmon, Torrence Walker, Kennedy Harrison and Beck took second overall in the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 38.78 seconds.

UVa's Owayne Owens was fourth in the men's triple jump (52 feet, 8 inches), while Virginia Tech's Chauncey Chambers was 10th (52 feet).

Virginia's Claudio Romero was second in the men's discus (193-9), while teammate Jacob Lemmon was third (190-11).

Athletes honored for academics

UVa's Owayne Owens (3.69 GPA) and Ka'eo Kruse (3.70 undergraduate/3.97 graduate school) were named to the academic all-district team for Division I men's track and field and cross county by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

On the Division III men's side, W&L's Josh Fingerhut (3.98) and Mark Waller (3.90) earned the honor.

BASEBALL

North Carolina 7, Notre Dame 2

Mikey Madej went 4-for-4 and scored four runs to help the eighth-seeded Tar Heels (37-19) beat the fourth-seeded Fighting Irish (35-14) in an ACC semifinal Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The second semifinal between Pittsburgh and N.C. State was not over at press time.

MEN'S LACROSSE

Cavaliers cited

UVa's Connor Shellenberger (32 goals, 44 assists) has been named a first-team All-American by the coaches of the U.S. Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association.

Virginia's Cole Kastner (2.0 caused turnovers per game) made the second team.

Matt Moore (26 goals, 26 assists) and Petey LaSalla (215 faceoff wins) were named to the third team.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Cavs recognized

UVa's Ashlyn McGovern (63 goals) and Aubrey Williams (149 draw controls) have been named third-team All-Americans by the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association.