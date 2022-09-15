In the region: ODAC plans bowl games with Landmark Conference

The ODAC and the Landmark Conference announced Thursday a four-year bowl arrangement between the leagues that will begin next year.

Two bowls will be held each year, featuring the top two teams from each league that do not make the NCAA Division III playoffs. The bowls will be named the Cape Henry Bowl and the Cape Charles Bowl, with the partnership named the "Chesapeake Challenge."

In 2023 and 2025, the top seed from the Landmark will host the No. 2 seed from the ODAC and the top seed from the ODAC will host he No. 2 seed from the Landmark. In 2024 and 2026, the leagues hope to hold the games at a neutral site.

The ODAC champ gets an automatic NCAA playoff bid; usually that is the only ODAC team that makes the field. On only two occasions has an ODAC team landed an at-large bid (2000 and 2010). So the bowls will provide much-desired additional postseason opportunities for ODAC squads.

The Landmark Conference plans to add football next year. Its football teams will be Catholic, Juniata, Lycoming, Moravian, Susquehanna, Wilkes and football-only member Keystone. Susquehanna and Wilkes will be joining the league next summer. The Landmark will have an automatic NCAA playoff bid.

SOFTBALL

Lawter joins Tech staff

Virginia Tech announced Thursday that former Hokies catcher Mackenzie Lawter is joining the softball staff as a student assistant.

Lawter played for Tech the past five seasons, starting the last four years. She made the All-ACC second team as a graduate student last season. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Tech in 2021 and plans to earn a master's degree in reputation management from Tech next May.

MEN'S SOCCER

Roanoke 2, Greensboro 1

Girom Affolter scored in the 68th minute to give the Maroons (2-1-1) a win over the host Pride (1-5-1) on Wednesday night.

Harrison Kraus of Roanoke scored early in the second half to tie the game at 1.

Ferrum 0, Methodist 0

Daniel Golden had seven saves for the host Panthers (2-1-1) in a tie with the Monarchs (2-1-2) on Wednesday night.

FIELD HOCKEY

Roanoke 5, SVU 0

Grace Vernarelli and Martha Hurley each scored twice to lead the Maroons (2-2) past the Knights (0-5) on Wednesday night in Buena Vista.