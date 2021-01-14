 Skip to main content
In the region: ODAC's Bankston honored
In the region: ODAC's Bankston honored

ODAC commissioner Brad Bankston has received the Division III Commissioners Association’s Meritorious Service Award.

The award is given each year to an individual who has made significant contributions to Division III athletics during his or her career.

Bankston has been the ODAC’s commissioner since 1997.

Big South scraps track meet

The Big South announced the cancellation of this year’s indoor track and field championships.

The meet was scheduled for Feb. 27-28 at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, but that facility has canceled all of its meets for the foreseeable future. The Big South decided not to look for a new venue.

