In the region: Pereira named ACC midfielder of the year

Former Northside High School and Virginia Tech soccer star Daniel Pereira was named the ACC midfielder of the year on Wednesday.
Pereira started seven games for the Hokies as a sophomore last fall, recording one goal and one assist. He signed a Generation Adidas contract with Major League Soccer in December, making him eligible for the MLS SuperDraft as an underclassman. He was chosen by Austin FC with the No. 1 overall pick in January.
Even though he has not played for Tech this spring, he still became the first Hokie to be named ACC midfielder of the year.
He was joined on the All-ACC first team by Tech senior Kristo Strickler. Although Strickler was drafted by Houston in the second round, he has yet to turn pro and has been playing for Tech this spring. He has four goals and one assist this school year.
The second team included former UVa defender Bret Halsey, who signed a Generation Adidas contract after the fall season. He was drafted by Real Salt Lake in the first round.
The third team included Tech forward Jacob Labovitz (seven goals) and UVa defender Andreas Ueland.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Va. Tech 10, No. 19 Elon 5
ELON, N.C. — Paige Petty and Emma Crooks each scored three goals as the Hokies (4-8) upset the Phoenix (8-1) to snap a three-game losing streak.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Kitley invited to AmeriCup trials
Virginia Tech center Elizabeth Kitley was one of 20 players who have been invited by USA Basketball to the trials for the U.S. AmeriCup team.
The trials will be held April 18-21 at South Carolina, whose coach, Dawn Staley, will steer the U.S. team.
Ten nations will compete in the AmeriCup in June in Puerto Rico.
Other players invited include Stanford's Haley Jones; Baylor's NaLyssa Smith; South Carolina's Aliyah Boston, Destanni Henderson and Zia Cooke; North Carolina State's Elissa Cunane and Jakia Brown-Turner; and Louisville's Hailey Van Lith.
MEN'S VOLLEYBALL
SVU's Peterson honored
Southern Virginia's Tom Peterson has been named the Continental Volleyball Conference coach of the year after leading the 15-2 Knights to a sweep of the CVC regular-season and tournament titles.
Nahuel Recabarren (171 kills) made the all-conference first team.
Sam Candland (129 kills) and Kaipo Tagaloa (368 assists) made the second team, while McKay Walker made the third team.
MEN'S TENNIS
Highlanders cited
Radford's Yevhen Sirous (10-7) made the All-Big South first team in singles.
The first team also included the 10-6 Radford doubles team of Andres Silva and Demis Taramonlis, as well as the 10-5 Radford doubles team of Sirous and Guilherme Severin.
Silva (10-6), Taramonlis (10-6), Severin (12-5) and Dinos Raptis (12-5) made the second team in singles.
Sirous (3.91 GPA) also made the all-academic team.
BASEBALL
Liberty 8, No. 12 Va. Tech 2
LYNCHBURG — Logan Mathieu had a solo homer and a two-RBI double to lead the Flames (22-8) past the Hokies (19-10) on Tuesday night.
Roanoke 11, Ferrum 7
Mason Staz had three hits and one RBI to lead the host Maroons (18-7, 11-3 ODAC) past the Panthers (5-16, 2-10) on Tuesday night.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Campbell 3, Radford 1
RADFORD — The third-seeded Camels (7-3-1) scored the final three goals of the game to beat the second-seeded Highlanders (7-3-1) in a Big South semifinal Tuesday night.