In the region: Pereira named ACC midfielder of the year

Former Northside High School and Virginia Tech soccer star Daniel Pereira was named the ACC midfielder of the year on Wednesday.

Pereira started seven games for the Hokies as a sophomore last fall, recording one goal and one assist. He signed a Generation Adidas contract with Major League Soccer in December, making him eligible for the MLS SuperDraft as an underclassman. He was chosen by Austin FC with the No. 1 overall pick in January.

Even though he has not played for Tech this spring, he still became the first Hokie to be named ACC midfielder of the year.

He was joined on the All-ACC first team by Tech senior Kristo Strickler. Although Strickler was drafted by Houston in the second round, he has yet to turn pro and has been playing for Tech this spring. He has four goals and one assist this school year.

The second team included former UVa defender Bret Halsey, who signed a Generation Adidas contract after the fall season. He was drafted by Real Salt Lake in the first round.

The third team included Tech forward Jacob Labovitz (seven goals) and UVa defender Andreas Ueland.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Va. Tech 10, No. 19 Elon 5