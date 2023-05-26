Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Patrick Henry graduate Evan Langhammer of Washington and Lee tied for fourth place in the men's pole vault Friday at the NCAA Division III outdoor track and field championships, earning All-America honors.

Langhammer, the only freshman in the 22-man field, had a vault of 15 feet, 7 inches. Dominic Mikula of Ithaca won with a vault of 16-6 3/4.

Langhammer's fourth-place showing was the best finish for a General at the outdoor championships in nine years.

Pulaski County graduate Brady Fowler of Roanoke College finished 10th overall out of 22 runners in the prelims of the men's 100 meters Friday with a time of 10.56 seconds. He did not advance to Saturday's eight-man final.

TRACK AND FIELD

Hokies, Cavs shine at NCAA East meet

Runners from Virginia Tech and Virginia qualified for the NCAA national championships with their performances Friday at the NCAA East meet in Jacksonville, Fla.

The top 12 finishers in each event at the four-day meet advance to the national championships in Texas.

Blacksburg graduate Cole Beck of Virginia Tech was second overall in the men's 100 meters with a time of 9.87 seconds.

Virginia Tech freshman Nicholas Plant won the 800 meters (1 minute, 49.21 seconds). UVa's Conor Murphy was eighth overall (1:50.23).

UVa's Nate Mountain won the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 8:37.40. Teammate Derek Johnson was seventh overall (8:44.73).

On Thursday night, Virginia Tech's Kenna Stimmel, Julia Fixsen, Haley Horvath and Journey Gurley earned berths to the national championships in the women's pole vault. Stimmel was fifth (13 feet, 10 inches), Fixsen sixth, Horvath seventh and Gurley eighth.

Also Thursday night, UVa's Sophie Atkinson earned a berth to the national meet by finishing eighth in the 10,000 meters (33:53.56).

MEN'S TENNIS

Rodesch falls in semis

Second-seeded Ethan Quinn of Georgia beat UVa's Chris Rodesch 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the semifinals of the NCAA singles championships Friday in Orlando, Fla.

Rodesch (31-6) saw his 17-match winning streak come to an end.

It was the first time in six years that a UVa man reached the singles semifinals.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

UVa duo lose in semis

The North Carolina duo of Fiona Crawley and Carson Tanguilig beat UVa's Julia Adams and Melodie Collard 6-4, 7-6 (3) in the semifinals of the NCAA doubles championships Friday in Orlando, Fla.

It was only the second time that a UVa tandem made the women's doubles semifinals. The duo finished 24-6.