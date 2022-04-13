In the region: Radford adds basketball transfers

The Radford men's basketball program announced Wednesday it is adding Murray State transfer DaQuan Smith and junior-college transfer Justin Archer.

Smith, a 6-foot-1 guard, will be reuniting with Radford assistant Shane Nichols, who was a Murray State assistant before joining the Highlanders staff last spring.

Smith started for Murray State as a redshirt freshman in the 2019-20 season, when he averaged 7.2 points and dished out 110 assists. He averaged 4.5 points as a backup in the 2020-21 season. He averaged 3.5 points and 12.8 minutes in 33 games off the bench this year, helping the 31-3 Racers sweep the Ohio Valley Conference regular-season and tournament tiles and advance to the NCAA tournament.

Archer averaged 11.5 points for Vincennes as a freshman in the 2020-21 season, earning junior-college All-America honorable-mention honors. The 6-7 forward averaged 6.3 points for Florida Southwestern State (Junior) College this year.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Young, Huff honored

Virginia Tech's Mike Young has been named the state Division I coach of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges, while VMI's Honor Huff was chosen the rookie of the year.

Liberty's Darius McGhee was voted the player of the year.

Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma and VMI's Jake Stephens made the Division I all-state first team. Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts and Virginia's Jayden Gardner made the second team.

On the small-college side, Roanoke College's Kasey Draper (Northside) made the first team.

SOFTBALL

No. 12 Roanoke splits doubleheader

The visiting Maroons (21-9, 7-5 ODAC) split a doubleheader with Bridgewater (20-14, 10-4) on Wednesday, winning the first game 5-4 but losing the second game 9-0 in five innings.

Makayla Austin had three hits and scored a run for Roanoke in Game 1.

BASEBALL

Ferrum 13, N.C. Wesleyan 12, 10 innings

Justin Brady was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Panthers (13-18) a home win over North Carolina Wesleyan (17-13) on Wednesday.

Nick Funk had three hits and four RBIs for Ferrum, while Bryce Thacker added three hits and two RBIs. Funk's two-RBI single tied the game at 12 in the eighth.

No. 21 Virginia Tech 10, Liberty 6

Cade Hunter had three hits, including a two-run homer, and three RBIs to lead the Hokies (21-8) past the Flames (20-11) on Tuesday night in Lynchburg.

Nick Biddison had three hits and two RBIs for Tech, while Nick Holesa added three hits and one RBI. Gavin Cross homered.

Old Dominion 9, No. 8 UVa 2

Matt Coutney had two hits, including a solo homer, and four RBIs to lead the Monarchs (23-8) past the Cavaliers (26-7) on Tuesday night in Charlottesville.

Roanoke 8, Ferrum 3

Owen Lawn had three hits, including two triples, and one RBI to lead the visiting Maroons (16-11, 7-6 ODAC) past the Panthers (12-18, 2-11) on Tuesday night.

MEN'S TENNIS

No. 6 UVa 4, Virginia Tech 0

Ryan Goetz and Gianni Ross won in doubles and singles to lead the Cavaliers (18-5, 11-0 ACC) past the Hokies (6-15, 2-8) on Wednesday in Blacksburg.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Virginia Tech 17, Coastal Carolina 6

Olivia Vergano and Sarah Lubnow scored four goals apiece to lead the Hokies (9-7) past the Chanticleers (5-8) on Wednesday in Conway, South Carolina.

Roanoke 19, Bridgewater 4

Lilly Blair (Salem) scored seven goals to lead the visiting Maroons (9-3, 4-1 ODAC) past the Eagles (4-9, 1-3) on Tuesday night.