In the region: Radford adds Villanova transfer Bryan Antoine

The Radford men's basketball program announced the signing of former Villanova guard Bryan Antoine on Thursday.

Antoine earned McDonald's All-America honors as a senior at Ranney High School in New Jersey in 2019. He was ranked the No. 15 high school senior in the nation that year by ESPN. He becomes the first Highlander who ever played in the McDonald's All-America Game.

One of his high school teammates was Scottie Lewis, who played at the University of Florida when Radford coach Darris Nichols was a Florida assistant.

The 6-foot-5, 180-pound Antoine was plagued by injuries in his three seasons at Villanova, limiting him to a total of 46 games.

After undergoing major shoulder surgery in May 2019, he played a total of 87 minutes in 16 games as a Villanova freshman.

As a sophomore, he missed all of November and December because of an October 2020 shoulder injury. He wound up averaging 11.3 minutes in 10 games that season. He had eight points in a 2021 NCAA Tournament win over Winthrop.

As a junior, he missed all of November and part of December because of a patella tendon injury. He played in 20 games in the 2021-22 season, averaging 10.0 minutes and 1.5 points. He played 19 minutes in the team's Final Four loss to Kansas.

Antoine entered the transfer portal after Jay Wright retired as Villanova's coach last month. Antoine has two years of eligibility left, including his extra season of eligibility.

BASEBALL

Notre Dame 5, Florida State 3

Starting pitcher John Michael Bertrand allowed one unearned run in eight innings Thursday as the fourth-seeded Fighting Irish (34-13) clinched a berth in the ACC semifinals by beating the ninth-seeded Seminoles (33-23) in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Notre Dame is 1-0 in Pool B, while FSU finished with a 1-1 mark and Virginia is 0-1. Even if Notre Dame loses to UVa on Friday to create a three-way tie at 1-1, Notre Dame gets the semifinal berth on the tiebreaker because it is the top seed in the pool.

Notre Dame will meet Friday's Virginia Tech-North Carolina winner in Saturdays semifinals.

Georgia Tech 9, Louisville 4

Drew Compton had four hits and three RBIs to lead the seventh-seeded Yellow Jackets (34-22) past the second-seeded Cardinals (38-18-1) in an ACC tournament game Thursday in Charlotte.

The game was meaningless because Pitt had already won Pool B with a 2-0 record.

N.C. State 9, Miami 6

Tommy White belted three homers Wednesday night, tying an ACC tournament single-game record, as the 10th-seeded Wolfpack (35-20) clinched a berth in the ACC semifinals by beating the third-seeded Hurricanes (39-17) in Charlotte.

N.C. State won Pool C with a 2-0 record and will play Pittsburgh in Saturday's semifinals.

White has hit 26 homers this year, breaking the N.C. State single-season mark and tying the NCAA freshman single-season mark.

TENNIS

Montes falls in NCAAs

Defending NCAA men's singles champ Sam Riffice of Florida beat UVa's Inaki Montes 6-3 7-6 (5) in the NCAA men's singles quarterfinals Thursday in Champaign, Illinois.

In the NCAA women's doubles championships Wednesday night, Janice Tjen and Savannah Broadus of Pepperdine beat the third-seeded team of UVa's Emma Navarro and Hibah Shaikh 6-1, 6-2 in the round of 16.

TRACK AND FIELD

Hokie, Cav fare well at NCAA East meet

Virginia Tech's Khalil Bedoui finished 11th in the men's hammer throw Wednesday on the first day of the NCAA East meet in Bloomington, Indiana, to earn a berth in the NCAA national championships.

Athletes with a top-12 finish at the meet advance to the national championships in Oregon.

Bedoui had a throw of 222 feet, 2 inches.

Also Wednesday, UVa's Ethan Dabbs took third in the javelin (252-10) to earn a berth in the national championships.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wake hires Gebbia

Wake Forest announced Thursday it has hired American University coach Megan Gebbia as its new coach.

Gebbia, a two-time Patriot League coach of the year, led the Eagles to five 20-win seasons and three NCAA Tournament bids. She won a school-record 160 games at American. The team went 23-8 this year, winning the league tournament and advancing to the NCAAs.

She succeeds William Byrd and Wake graduate Jen Hoover, who was fired earlier this month.