In the region: Radford hires men's tennis coach

Radford University announced Friday it has hired J.D. Shade as its new men's tennis coach.

The University of Washington graduate was an assistant coach at Elon the past three seasons.

Shade succeeds Rob Bareford, who stepped down as the men's and women's coach last month to become the men's tennis coach at Montana State.

FIELD HOCKEY

No. 11 Penn State 3, No. 12 UVa 2

Sophia Gladieux scored with 32 seconds left to give the Nittany Lions (1-0) a win over the Cavaliers (0-1) on Friday in State College, Pennsylvania.

Laura Janssen scored early in the fourth quarter to give UVa a 2-1 lead, but Jemma Punch of Penn State scored with 9:07 left to tie the game.

MEN'S SOCCER

Grand Canyon 1, Virginia Tech 0

Clayton Duarte scored in the 61st minute to give the Antelopes (1-0) a win over fellow 2021 NCAA tournament participant Virginia Tech (0-1) on Thursday night in Phoenix, Arizona.

Xavier 1, UVa 0

Brandon Osterholt scored in the 86th minute to give the Musketeers (1-0) a win over the Cavaliers (0-1) on Thursday night in Charlottesville.

UVa had won eight straight season openers prior to Thursday.

Liberty 3, Radford 0

Marko Mitrevski, Luke Eberle and Bryce Swinehart scored to give the Flames (1-0) a win over the Highlanders (0-1) on Thursday night in Lynchburg.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Virginia Tech 2, Delaware 0

Taylor Price and Sophie Maltese scored in the second half to give the Hokies (2-0-1) a win over the Blue Hens (1-1-1) on Thursday night in Blacksburg.

Lauren Hargrove had two saves for Virginia Tech.

Radford 2, Hampton 1

Lilly Short's shot went off the crossbar and into the net with 2:08 left to give the Highlanders (1-1-1) a win over the Pirates (0-2) on Thursday night in Williamsburg.

Amy Swain scored for Radford in the fifth minute, but Savyon Hammond tied the game in the 64th minute.