In the region: Radford loses in playoff at Big South men's golf tourney

NINETY SIX, S.C. — Radford lost to Winthrop in a playoff Friday for the fourth and final spot in Saturday's match-play semifinals at the Big South men's golf tournament at the Patriot Golf Club at Grand Harbor.

Radford entered Friday's final round nine shots behind fourth-place Winthrop in the three-round, two-day, stroke-play portion of the tournament, with Winthrop at 2-over and Radford at 11-over.

With two holes to go for each golfer on Friday, Radford trailed Winthrop by five strokes. But the five Highlanders had an eagle, three birdies and a bogey on the penultimate hole (the eighth hole) to erase the entire five-shot deficit. All five Highlanders parred the final hole, so Radford wound up tying Winthrop for fourth with a three-round total of 9-over 873. Radford shot 2-under 286 in the final round.

The two teams went to the 10th hole for a playoff. Winthrop shot even-par on the hole, while Radford shot 1-over.

Charleston Southern finished first out of the 10 teams with a three-round total of 8-under 856.

Bryce Corbett of Radford finished fourth out of the 51 golfers at 7-under 209.

MEN'S TENNIS

UVa 4, FSU 0

Inaki Montes, Chris Rodesch and Bar Botzer won in both doubles and singles to lead the top-seeded and sixth-ranked Cavaliers (20-5) past the eighth-seeded Seminoles (16-10) in an ACC quarterfinal Friday in Rome, Georgia.

The defending champion Cavaliers will meet fourth-seeded Louisville (19-7) in Saturday's semifinals.

SOFTBALL

UVa 4, Pitt 2

The Cavaliers (24-21, 10-9 ACC) scored three runs in the sixth inning to rally past the Panthers (14-22, 2-15) on Friday in Charlottesville.

UVa trailed 2-1 entering the bottom of the sixth. Lauren VanAssche had an RBI single to tie the game. Arizona Ritche had a two-RBI single to give UVa the lead.

Radford 4, Hampton 1

Jordan Moss had three hits and three RBIs to lead the Highlanders (13-25, 6-13 Big South) past the host Pirates (18-29, 6-13) on Friday.

Moss was a homer short of hitting for the cycle.

Cori McMillan had three hits and one RBI for Radford. Jessie Marvin pitched a six-hitter to get the win.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

No. 16 UVa 18, Virginia Tech 11

Ashlyn McGovern scored six goals to lead the Cavaliers (8-8, 3-5 ACC) past the Hokies (9-8, 2-6) on Thursday night in Blacksburg.

Sarah Lubnow and Whitney Liebler had three goals apiece for Virginia Tech.

Ferrum 19, Guilford 4

Willow Cooper scored five goals to lead the Panthers (6-8, 3-4 ODAC) past the Quakers (4-10, 1-5) on Thursday night in Greensboro, North Carolina.

BASEBALL

W&L 22, Mary Baldwin 7

Zach Perkins went 3 for 3 with three RBIs to lead the Generals (15-14) past the Squirrels (7-25) on Thursday night in Lexington.

Perkins finished a homer shy of hitting for the cycle.

Ethan Zulueta had four hits and two RBIs for W&L, while Mike Carpenter had three hits and two RBIs.

W&L's 22 runs were the most for the team since the Generals beat Roanoke 26-1 in March 2011.