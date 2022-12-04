In the region: Radford men beat George Washington

RADFORD — Madiaw Niang scored 17 points to lead the Radford men's basketball team to an 86-76 win over George Washington on Sunday.

Radford (6-3) beat GW (5-3) for the first time in the three-game history of the series.

Bryan Antoine had 13 points for the Highlanders, who won their third straight game.

Radford shot 55.2% from the field. Niang was 7 of 8 from the field.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

UVa 78, UNCW 36

McKenna Dale scored 22 points Sunday to lead the Cavaliers past UNC Wilmington (2-5) in Charlottesville.

UVa improved to 10-0 for the first time since 1991. UVa has won 10 straight games for the first time since the 1999-2000 season.

London Clarkson had 12 points for Virginia.

Liberty 67, Radford 54

Mya Berkman scored 16 points to lead the Flames (3-4) past the host Highlanders (3-5) on Sunday.

Ashlyn Traylor had 14 points for Radford. Rachel LaLonde had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Ashley Panem added 12 points and was 4 of 4 from 3-point range.

Liberty shot 54% from the field.

WRESTLING

Tech's Lewis loses in Vegas final

Virginia Tech standout Mekhi Lewis lost in the final of the 174-pound weight class Saturday at the 40th annual Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational tournament.

Third-ranked Mikey Labriola of Nebraska beat the second-ranked Lewis 3-1 in overtime in the final.

Lewis went 4-1 at the two-day tournament, becoming the first Hokie to advance to the final of that event twice in his career.

Ninth-ranked Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg) of Tech beat fourth-ranked Kaleb Romero of Ohio State 3-1 in OT in the third-place match at 184.

Ninth-ranked Sam Latona finished sixth at 133. Fifth-ranked Dylan Ragusin of Michigan beat Latona 3-1 in the fifth-place match.

Tom Crook finished fifth at 141. His opponent in the fifth-place match, Clay Carlson of South Dakota State, withdrew with a medical forfeit.

Andy Smith (Christiansburg) of Tech finished sixth at 197. He lost the fifth-place match because of a medical forfeit.

The 10th-ranked Hokies finished 11th in the team standings.

VMI improves to 3-0

VMI beat both Duke and Franklin & Marshall on Sunday in Lexington, improving to 3-0 for the first time in 26 years.

After defeating Franklin & Marshall 24-15, the Keydets beat the Blue Devils 28-9.

Braxton Lewis, Jon Hoover, Zach Brown and Job Chishko each went 2-0 on the day.