In the region: Radford men win 3rd straight

FARMVILLE — Jared Dubose and Griffin Gyurci scored in the first half to give the Radford men's soccer team a 2-1 win over Longwood on Wednesday night.

Joseba Incera had seven saves for the Highlanders (4-7-1, 3-2 Big South), who won their third straight game. It is Radford's longest winning streak in four years.

Marco Magnoli scored in the fifth minute to give the Lancers (1-7-3, 0-3) an early lead.

MEN'S SOCCER

No. 10 W&L 0, Virginia Wesleyan 0

Will Joseph had two saves to help the Generals (8-1-4, 4-0-2 ODAC) tie the Marlins (7-3-4, 2-1-3) on Wednesday night in Lexington.

SVU 2, Eastern Mennonite 2

Colton Omon of the Knights (0-9-3) scored with 33 seconds left to enable Southern Virginia to tie the Royals (1-6-6) on Wednesday night in Harrisonburg.

Calum Yule scored on a penalty kick in the 73rd minute to give SVU a 2-1 lead, but Ford DeVault tied the game in the 87th minute.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

W&L 2, Roanoke 0

Helen Otteni and Grace Wielechowski scored to give the Generals (9-0-4, 4-0-1 ODAC) a win over the host Maroons (7-5, 3-1) on Wednesday night.

Sydney Smith had five saves for W&L.

FIELD HOCKEY

No. 16 W&L 8, Eastern Mennonite 2

Sydney Baggett had one goal and one assist to lead the Generals (8-2, 1-1 ODAC) past the Royals (7-5, 1-3) on Wednesday night in Lexington.

Roanoke 6, Bridgewater 1

Saige Bullock scored six goals to lead the visiting Maroons (10-3, 4-0 ODAC) past the Eagles (4-6, 1-2) on Wednesday night.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

W&L 3, Randolph-Macon 2

Sydney Heifner had 27 kills to lead the Generals (12-8, 9-1 ODAC) to a 25-19, 25-21, 23-25, 17-25, 15-12 win over the Yellow Jackets (14-3, 7-2) on Wednesday night in Lexington.