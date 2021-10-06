In the region: Radford men win in OT

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Ryan Machado-Jones scored on a header in the 98th minute to give the Radford men's soccer team a 2-1 overtime win over UNC Asheville on Wednesday.

Machado-Jones had scored in the first half for the Highlanders (3-6, 1-1 Big South), but Myles Edmonson of the Bulldogs (1-8, 0-3) scored in the 87th minute to tie the game.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

W&L 9, Sweet Briar 0

SWEET BRIAR — Ann Riley Huber, Madison Sumatra and Cameron Grainger each had one goal and one assist to lead the Generals (7-2-1, 2-1-1 ODAC) past the Vixens (2-4, 0-3) on Wednesday.

SVU 2, Greensboro 0

BUENA VISTA — Sydney Liles scored in the first half to help the Knights (7-3-2, 3-1 USA South) beat the Pride (3-7-2, 1-2-1) on Wednesday.

SVU's other goal came on a Greensboro own goal.

Alyssa Trueman had two saves for Southern Virginia.

FIELD HOCKEY

No. 14 W&L 4, Roanoke 0