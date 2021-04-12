In the region: Radford men's basketball adds transfer from Robert Morris

The Radford men's basketball program announced Monday the signing of point guard Dante Treacy, who is transferring from Northeast Conference member Robert Morris.

Treacy averaged 6.6 points and 33.1 minutes and dished out 86 assists as a junior for Robert Morris (4-15, 3-12) this year. He started 18 games.

The 6-foot Treacy was named the most valuable player of the 2020 Northeast Conference tournament as a sophomore. He had 18 points and five assists in the Colonials' win in the conference title game; the team did not get to play in the NCAA tournament because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Orlando, Florida, native averaged 8.7 points as a sophomore, when he started 33 games. He ranked second in the conference in assists (4.5 apg) and eighth in steals (1.3 spg).

MEN'S VOLLEYBALL

SVU gets first-round bye

Southern Virginia has been awarded a first-round bye in the NCAA Division III tournament.

The pairings for the 12-team tournament were announced Monday. The tournament will be held April 21-24 at the Salem Civic Center.