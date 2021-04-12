In the region: Radford men's basketball adds transfer from Robert Morris

The Radford men's basketball program announced Monday the signing of point guard Dante Treacy, who is transferring from Northeast Conference member Robert Morris.
Treacy averaged 6.6 points and 33.1 minutes and dished out 86 assists as a junior for Robert Morris (4-15, 3-12) this year. He started 18 games.
The 6-foot Treacy was named the most valuable player of the 2020 Northeast Conference tournament as a sophomore. He had 18 points and five assists in the Colonials' win in the conference title game; the team did not get to play in the NCAA tournament because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Orlando, Florida, native averaged 8.7 points as a sophomore, when he started 33 games. He ranked second in the conference in assists (4.5 apg) and eighth in steals (1.3 spg).
MEN'S VOLLEYBALL
SVU gets first-round bye
Southern Virginia has been awarded a first-round bye in the NCAA Division III tournament.
The pairings for the 12-team tournament were announced Monday. The tournament will be held April 21-24 at the Salem Civic Center.
There will be four first-round matches on April 21, followed by the quarterfinals on April 22 and the semifinals on April 23. The final will be held on April 24.
SVU (15-3) earned an automatic bid by winning the Continental Volleyball Conference tournament last weekend.
Wentworth Institute of Technology (7-2) will meet Skyline Conference champ New Jersey City (7-3) in the first round, with the winner facing SVU in a quarterfinal at 5 p.m. on April 22.
In the other first-round matches, Messiah (16-2) will meet Fontbonne (19-2); Vassar (8-3) will face Hiram (10-1); and Benedictine (13-3) will meet Endicott (9-3).
The other teams getting first-round byes were Carthage (20-0), Dominican (16-1) and Lancaster Bible (11-3).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Tech to open Sept. 3.
The ACC announced that Virginia Tech's season opener against visiting North Carolina will be held on Friday, Sept. 3.
The ACC had previously stated that the game would either be held on Sept. 2 or on Sept. 3.