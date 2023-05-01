Former Bowling Green guard/forward Chandler Turner tweeted Monday that he has committed to the Radford men's basketball program.

The 6-foot-7, 210-pound Turner will be joining Radford as a graduate transfer for his extra year of eligibility.

The Detroit native started 25 games for Mid-American Conference member Bowling Green as a senior this year. He averaged 8.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 25.1 minutes.

He averaged 6.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 17.8 minutes as a junior reserve in the 2021-22 season.

Turner becomes the second Division I player to decide this spring to transfer to Radford. Forward Josiah Harris announced last month he would transfer from St. Francis (N.Y.).

Also Monday, Radford announced the signing of point guard Truth Harris from national junior-college power Indian Hills Community College in Iowa.

The 6-2, 180-pound Harris averaged 9.4 points and 2.2 assists this year. He started 16 games.

Harris scored a total of 22 points in 18 games as an East Tennessee State freshman in the 2020-21 season. The New York native averaged 12.9 points for Pensacola State (Junior) College in the 2021-22 season.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

UVa gets NCAA bid

Virginia received an at-large bid to the 64-team NCAA Division I tournament Monday.

The 18-6 Cavaliers are the No. 12 overall seed. UVa will host Long Island (12-10) in the first round at 4 p.m. Friday. Princeton (16-6) will face Fordham (14-7) in the other first-round match at UVa.

The winners will meet Saturday in Charlottesville.

W&L to host NCAA action

Washington and Lee will host NCAA Division III tournament action this weekend.

The 22nd-ranked Generals (18-6), who earned an automatic bid as the ODAC champs, will host North Carolina Wesleyan (12-9) at 9 a.m. Friday in the first round. The winner will meet seventh-ranked Emory (11-6), which has a first-round bye, on Saturday at W&L.

In other Friday action in Lexington, 12th-ranked Sewanee (17-5) will meet Piedmont (19-2), and 13th-ranked Case Western Reserve (14-5) will Transylvania (15-3).

The regional final will be held Sunday at W&L, with the winner advancing to the NCAA quarterfinals.

The NCAA pairings were announced Monday.

MEN'S TENNIS

UVa to host NCAA matches

Virginia was named the No. 5 overall seed in the 64-team NCAA Division I tournament Monday.

UVa, which earned an automatic bid as the ACC champ, will host Navy (23-19) at 1 p.m. Saturday. VCU (20-5) will face Mississippi (17-9) in Saturday's other first-round match at UVa.

The winners will meet Sunday at UVa.

Cavs, Hokies cited

UVa's Chris Rodesch (24-6) has been named to the All-ACC first team in singles.

The UVa doubles team of Inaki Montes and Ryan Goetz also made the first team. The tandem is 13-3.

Montes and Virginia Tech's Ryan Fishback made the second team in singles. Fishback and Tech's Jordan Chrysostom made the second team in doubles.

UVa's Jeffrey von der Schulenburg made the third team in singles.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

SVU 21, Huntingdon 2

Tyler John scored four goals Monday to lead the second-seeded Knights (11-5) to a USA South quarterfinal win over seventh-seeded Huntingdon (4-10) in Buena Vista.

BASEBALL

William Peace 14, SVU 3

Jake Dacunto had four hits and three RBIs and also stole home to lead William Peace (22-18, 13-8 USA South) past the Knights (13-24, 5-16) on Monday in Buena Vista.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Cavs recognized

ACC individual champ Amanda Sambach (71.57 stroke average) and her UVa teammate Jennifer Cleary (73.14) have been named to the All-ACC first team.

W&L's Kanaby honored

Megan Kanaby (76.71 stroke average) of W&L has been named both the ODAC women's golfer of the year and the scholar-athlete of the year.

She was joined on the All-ODAC first team by W&L's Marcella Mercer (76.79) and Laetitia Roegner (76.33). An Shelmire made the second team.

W&L, which earned an automatic NCAA bid as the ODAC champ, will compete in the NCAA Division III championships, which will be held May 9-12 in Florida.