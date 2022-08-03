In the region: Radford men's basketball reveals nonleague schedule

The Radford men's basketball team will visit Marquette, Notre Dame, Kansas State, VMI and Virginia Commonwealth in the upcoming season.

Radford announced its nonleague schedule Wednesday.

After hosting Mary Baldwin in a Nov. 1 exhibition, the Highlanders will open the season at Marquette on Nov. 7. It will be the first time Radford has ever faced Marquette.

Radford will visit Notre Dame on Nov. 10. Radford upset the Fighting Irish four years ago.

The Highlanders will host Division III foes Bridgewater and Averett on Nov. 14 and Nov. 16, respectively.

Radford will then play two games in Williamsburg in a non-tournament event. Radford will face Army, coached by Northside graduate Jimmy Allen, on Nov. 20. Radford will square off with host William and Mary on Nov. 23.

The Highlanders will visit Elon on Nov. 27.

Radford will host North Carolina Central on Dec. 1 and Atlantic 10 member George Washington on Dec. 4.

The Highlanders will then play four straight nonleague road games —at VMI (Dec. 10), at VCU (Dec. 14), at Eastern Kentucky (Dec. 17) and at Kansas State (Dec. 21).

COLLEGES

Campbell switching leagues

Campbell announced Wednesday it will leave the Big South next summer to join the Colonial Athletic Association.

The Buies Creek, North Carolina, school is an all-sports member of the Big South, including football and basketball. It will become an all-sports member of the CAA.

Campbell became a charter member of the Big South in 1983. It jumped to the Atlantic Sun in 1994 before returning to the Big South in 2011.

Campbell has won the Big South's award for all-sports success twice in the last five school years. It won the league's award for men's sports success four times in that span.

Campbell will be the third school the Big South has lost to the CAA of late. Hampton will begin CAA play in the upcoming school year. North Carolina A&T will begin CAA play in most sports in the upcoming school year and in football in 2023.

Campbell's exit will leave the Big South with nine basketball schools in the 2023-24 season — Radford, Longwood, Charleston Southern, Gardner-Webb, High Point, Presbyterian, UNC Asheville, USC Upstate and Winthrop.

The addition of Campbell will give the CAA 14 basketball schools (including William and Mary) and 15 football members (including Richmond and William and Mary).