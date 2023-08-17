The Radford men’s basketball team will open and close its nonconference schedule against teams from the ACC.

The Highlanders announced their 15-game nonconference schedule Thursday. It features the previously announced opener at North Carolina on Nov. 6 and concludes Dec. 29 with a road date at Clemson.

Radford coach Darris Nichols is taking the Highlanders to face his alma mater, West Virginia, for a second time. Radford faces the Mountaineers on Dec. 20 in Morgantown, which comes more than two years after the Highlanders lost 67-51 during Nichols’ first season guiding Radford in the 2021-22 season.

Radford plays five home games in the nonconference. The first two games are against non-Division I opponents Eastern Mennonite (Nov. 12) and Notre Dame of Maryland (Nov. 24), and there three consecutive contests inside the Dedmon Center against Elon (Dec. 3), N.C. Central (Dec. 9) and VMI (Dec. 12).

The Highlanders will play on the road against in-state foes VCU on Nov. 15, James Madison on Nov. 17 and Old Dominion on Nov. 29.

Radford and Marshall previously announced a neutral-site contest at The Greenbrier on Nov. 10, and the Highlanders will play two games in the Cancun Challenge on Nov. 21-22.

Radford plays at Bucknell on Dec. 16.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Robert Morris 3, VMI 0

The visiting Colonials (1-0) scored two first-half goals and dominated possession in claiming a season-opening road victory against the Keydets (0-1).

Jillian Hall finished with 11 saves for VMI.