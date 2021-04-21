In the region: Radford men's golf falls in Big South final

No. 2 W&L 29, Bridgewater 0

LEXINGTON — Maggie Frankel had five goals to lead the Generals (11-0, 8-0 ODAC) to a win. W&L has clinched the top seed in the ODAC tournament.

Radford 17, Presbyterian 4

RADFORD — Ava Goeller and Jennifer Shield each scored four goals to lead the Highlanders (5-11, 4-2 Big South) to a win.

Roanoke 26, Randolph 3

LYNCHBURG — Ellie Armstrong scored five goals Tuesday to lead the Maroons (8-2, 5-1 ODAC) to a win. Roanoke clinched the No. 2 seed in the ODAC tournament.

MEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Wentworth 3, New Jersey City 0

Wentworth Institute of Technology (8-2) beat New Jersey City on Wednesday in the first round of the NCAA Division III championships at the Salem Civic Center.

Wentworth will face Southern Virginia, which had a first-round bye, in the quarterfinals Thursday.

BASEBALL

No. 22 Va. Tech 7, VMI 5