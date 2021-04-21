In the region: Radford men's golf falls in Big South final

NINETY SIX, S.C. — The second-seeded Radford men's golf team beat third-seeded Longwood 3-1 in match play in the Wednesday morning semifinals at the Big South championships, but top-seeded Campbell beat Radford 3-1 in the afternoon final.
Campbell claimed an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.
Radford's Hunter Duncan beat Edwin Blomander of Campbell 4 and 3 to even the finals at 1-1. But Campbell's Henrik Lilja beat Nick Taliaferro 2 and 1 to give the Camels the lead back.
Campbell's Romain Lanteri beat Radford's Patrick Gareiss in 19 holes to seal the win. Lanteri birdied the first hole in sudden death to give Campbell the deciding point. So the fifth match went unfinished.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Va. Tech 4, Clemson 2
ROME, Ga. — Nika Kozar, Nina Sorkin, Katie Andreini and Elizabet Danailova won singles matches to give the 14th-seeded Hokies (7-16) a win over the 11th-seeded Tigers (9-15) in the first round of the ACC championships.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Roanoke 18, Randolph-Macon 15
ASHLAND — Jay Frye scored five goals to lead the Maroons (6-3, 4-2 ODAC) to a win.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
No. 2 W&L 29, Bridgewater 0
LEXINGTON — Maggie Frankel had five goals to lead the Generals (11-0, 8-0 ODAC) to a win. W&L has clinched the top seed in the ODAC tournament.
Radford 17, Presbyterian 4
RADFORD — Ava Goeller and Jennifer Shield each scored four goals to lead the Highlanders (5-11, 4-2 Big South) to a win.
Roanoke 26, Randolph 3
LYNCHBURG — Ellie Armstrong scored five goals Tuesday to lead the Maroons (8-2, 5-1 ODAC) to a win. Roanoke clinched the No. 2 seed in the ODAC tournament.
MEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Wentworth 3, New Jersey City 0
Wentworth Institute of Technology (8-2) beat New Jersey City on Wednesday in the first round of the NCAA Division III championships at the Salem Civic Center.
Wentworth will face Southern Virginia, which had a first-round bye, in the quarterfinals Thursday.
BASEBALL
No. 22 Va. Tech 7, VMI 5
BLACKSBURG — TJ Rumfield had two hits and five RBIs to lead the Hokies (21-12) to a win over the Keydets (9-21) on Tuesday. His three-run homer gave Tech a 7-5 lead in the seventh.
Radford 16, Longwood 5
FARMVILLE — Dac Archer had three hits and three RBIs to lead the Highlanders (16-14, 10-10 Big South) to a win Tuesday.
Ferrum 17, Guilford 10
FERRUM — Matt Yarbrough and Ozzie Torres each had two hits, including a homer, and four RBIs to lead the Panthers (7-18, 4-12 ODAC) to a 17-10 win Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
Roanoke sweeps doubleheader
FERRUM — Roanoke (15-7, 8-4 ODAC) swept a doubleheader from Ferrum (14-20, 5-11) on Tuesday, winning the first game 7-5 and the nightcap 9-8.
Jada Karnes had two hits and three RBIs for Roanoke in Game 1, while teammate Shanan Hester had two hits and three RBIs in Game 2.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
W&L 3, Va. Wesleyan 2
VIRGINIA BEACH — Courtney Berry had a school-record 13 blocks to lead the Generals (11-0, 9-0 ODAC) to a win Tuesday. The old mark of 12 had stood since 1996.