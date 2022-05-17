In the region: Radford signs Japanese player

Radford men's basketball coach Darris Nichols announced the signing of Ibu Yamazaki of Japan on Tuesday.

Yamazaki, a 6-foot-7, wing shined for Japan's team at the 2021 FIBA Under-19 World Cup. He averaged 14.6 points in seven games, including a 32-point outing against South Korea and a 23-point outing against Serbia.

He attended the same high school in Japan as Gonzaga-turned-Washington Wizards standout Rui Hachimura.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

UVa to play overseas

Virginia announced Tuesday it will play four exhibition games during an August trip to Italy.

UVa will play games in Rome, Florence and Rapallo. The Cavaliers will play two of those games against KK Mega Mozzart of Serbia.

BASEBALL

ODU 8, VMI 6

Josh Trujillo, Robbie Petracci and Kenny Levari homered to lead the Monarchs (35-15) past the Keydets (16-36) on Tuesday in Lexington.

Ty Swaim had three hits and one RBI for VMI.

MEN'S GOLF

UVa moves up to 7th at NCAA regional

Virginia was in seventh place Tuesday after the second round of an NCAA regional in New Haven, Connecticut.

UVa, which was in ninth place out of 14 teams after Monday's round, shot a 1-under 279 on Tuesday for a two-day total of 4-under 556.

The top five teams after Wednesday's final round, as well as the top individual not on one of those five teams, will advance to the national championships. UVa is six shots out of fifth.

UVa's George Duangmanee is in 11th place at 3-under 137.

Burgess in 51st place

Virginia Tech's Connor Burgess was tied for 51st place Tuesday after the second round of an NCAA regional in Columbus, Ohio.

Burgess, who received an NCAA bid as an individual, shot an even-par 71 on Tuesday for a two-day total of 6-over 148.

The top five teams after Wednesday's final round, as well as the top individual not on one of those five teams, will advance to the national championships.

WOMEN'S GOLF

W&L coach resigns

Washington and Lee announced Tuesday that Kelsie Carralero has stepped down as coach to become the coach at her alma mater, Methodist.

Carralero had been the women's golf coach at W&L since the 2019-20 school year, earning ODAC coach of the year honors all three years. She led the Generals to two ODAC titles. She steered W&L to ninth place at the 2021 NCAA Division III championships and to 13th place at the NCAAs last week.

She was an assistant for the W&L men's and women's golf teams for three years before being promoted.

VOLLEYBALL

Ferrum coach exits

Ferrum announced Tuesday that Ruthanne Duffy is stepping down as coach to become an athletic administrator at another college.

She has been Ferrum's coach since the 2015 season. Her team was 7-19 overall and 2-9 in the ODAC last fall, which was its sixth straight season with a losing overall mark.

She was a Ferrum assistant for three years before being promoted.