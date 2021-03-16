In the region: Radford squashes VMI in baseball

LEXINGTON — Will Harless had three hits, including a three-run homer, and four RBIs to lead the Radford baseball team to a 12-3 win over VMI on Tuesday.

Radford (8-7), which led 8-0 midway through the fourth, banged out 16 hits.

Straton Podaras had three hits and scored three runs for the Highlanders.

Trey Morgan had two hits and two RBIs for the Keydets (3-9), while Justin Starke had two hits and scored a run.

BASEBALL

UNC Greensboro 7, No. 25 Va. Tech 2

BLACKSBURG — Corey Rosier had three hits and two RBIs to lead the Spartans (11-5) past the Hokies (9-6).

UNCG improved to 3-6 in the all-time series.

Cade Swisher and two hits and one RBI for Tech.

Ferrum 9, Averett 8, 10 innings

FERRUM — Ozzie Torres scored on a wild pitch in the 10th inning to give the Panthers (3-6) a win over the Cougars (1-8).

Torres had three hits and scored three runs, while Benjamin Thomas had two hits and two RBIs.

FOOTBALL