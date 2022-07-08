In the region: Radford tennis coach exits for Montana State

Montana State announced it has hired Rob Bareford, who steered the Radford University men's tennis team to the NCAA tournament this year, as its new men's tennis coach.

Bareford coached the Radford men's tennis team for four seasons. He led the team to Big South tournament titles and NCAA tournament appearances in both 2019 and this year. The team got off to a 10-1 start in 2020 before that season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. The squad lost in the Big South final in 2021.

After the 2019 season, Radford promoted Bareford to tennis director and made him the women's tennis coach as well. He led the women to an appearance in the Big South final in 2021. He went 80-48 with both teams combined during his Radford reign.

Bareford steered the Hampden-Sydney men's tennis team before getting the Radford job.

GOLF

Ferrum hires Brooks

Ferrum College announced it has hired Ferrum graduate Tanner Brooks as its men's and women's golf coach.

He succeeds Erick Cox, who stepped down last month to take a noncoaching job.

Brooks graduated from Ferrum in 2018. He was a teacher and coach at Floyd County High School from 2018-21, including a stint as interim head golf coach. He also worked at Great Oaks Country Club.

He spent the 2021-22 school year as the head boys basketball coach at his high school alma mater in North Carolina.

COLLEGES

Pickett, North honored

ACC media members have voted Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett as the conference's male athlete of the 2021-22 school year.

Boston College lacrosse star Charlotte North won the honor on the women's side. She became the first woman to win the honor in back-to-back years since former Duke basketball star Alana Beard in 2003 and 2004.

Pickett threw an ACC-record 47 touchdown passes last fall, leading the Panthers to 11 wins and their first ACC title. The Heisman Trophy finalist was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

North scored 92 goals this year, leading BC to the NCAA title game. North, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the Athletes Unlimited draft, broke the Division I record with 358 goals in her college career.

Voting was done by 88 media members. NCAA hurdles champ Trey Cunningham of Florida State finished second in the voting on the men's side. Virginia swimmer Kate Douglass finished second on the women's side.

MEN'S LACROSSE

Cavaliers honored

UVa swept the top honors on the Division I all-state team in voting by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.

Connor Shellenberger was named player of the year for the second straight year, while Lars Tiffany was voted coach of the year. Cole Kastner was chosen the defensive player of the year. Matthew Nunes was voted rookie of the year.

Shellenberger, Nunes and Kastner were joined on the all-state team by UVa's Payton Cormier, Xander Dickson, Jeff Conner, Scott Bower and Petey LaSalla.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

UVa's Clark recognized

Rachel Clark of UVa was named the state Division I rookie of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.

James Madison took home the other top honors, with Isabella Peterson named the player of the year, Shelley Klaas the coach of the year and Mairead Durkin chosen the defensive player of the year.

Clark was joined on the all-state first team by Virginia Tech's Olivia Vergano and UVa's Ashlyn McGovern, Aubrey Williams and Mackenzie Hoeg.

The second team included Virginia Tech's Sophie Student and Jordan Tilley.