In the region: Radford tied for 6th in Big South men's poll, Radford 4th in women's poll

Radford tied for sixth in the Big South men's basketball preseason poll Wednesday, while Radford was picked fourth in the Big South women's basketball preseason poll.

Defending Big South tournament champ Longwood topped the men's basketball poll of 20 coaches and media members, reaping 16 first-place votes and 195 points. Winthrop was second with one first-place vote and 170 points. UNC Asheville was third with two first-place votes and 159 points. Campbell, which tied Radford for sixth with 88 points, received the other first-place vote.

The Big South men had divisional play last year, but the divisions have been scrapped because Hampton and North Carolina A&T left for the Colonial Athletic Association.

High Point and Gardner-Webb tied for first in the women's basketball coaches poll with 92 points. It was the first time in 13 years that there was a tie atop that poll. High Point received five first-place votes and Gardner-Webb received four first-place votes. Campbell, which was picked third, received the other first-place vote and 86 points. Radford had 55 points.

MEN'S SOCCER

Guilford 3, No. 7 W&L 0

Ryan Doyle scored two goals to lead the Quakers (6-7-4, 4-5-1 ODAC) past the Generals (11-2-4, 7-1-2) on Wednesday in Greensboro, N.C.

It was W&L's first loss since the season opener.

Roanoke 3, Eastern Mennonite 0

Till Pfleging, Girom Affolter and Isaac Wolf scored to lead the Maroons (8-6-2, 6-3-1 ODAC) past the Royals (1-10-6, 0-6-4) on Wednesday in Harrisonburg.

Zach Behe had two saves for Roanoke.

SVU 3, Mary Baldwin 2

Colton Oman scored with 55 seconds left to give the Knights (1-11-3, 1-4-1 USA South) a win over the Fighting Squirrels (2-12-1, 0-6) on Wednesday in Staunton.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Roanoke 11, Hollins 0

MC Petrucelli scored four goals to lead the host Maroons (9-8, 5-4 ODAC) past Hollins (0-12, 0-9) on Wednesday.

Morgan O'Neill had two goals.

The 11 goals were the most Roanoke has scored in a game in four years.

SVU 2, Mary Baldwin 1

Matia Murray and Makinna Winterton scored to lead the Knights (9-6-1, 5-2-1 USA South) past the Fighting Squirrels (8-6-1, 3-3) on Tuesday night in Buena Vista.

FIELD HOCKEY

No. 2 Maryland 2, No. 5 UVa 0

Riley Donnelly and Hope Rose scored to give the Terrapins (15-2) a win over the Cavaliers (11-6) on Wednesday in College Park, Md.

SVU 5, Meredith 4

Elizabeth Sorto scored two goals to lead the Knights (3-9) past Meredith (0-14) on Wednesday in Raleigh, N.C.

VOLLEYBALL

SVU 3, Greensboro 0

Courtney Pinkston had 14 kills to lead the Knights (22-7, 15-1 USA South) to a 25-19, 25-13, 25-15 win over the Pride (17-12, 11-5) on Wednesday in Greensboro, N.C.