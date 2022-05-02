In the region: Radford to face Wake in NCAA men's tennis

The Radford men’s tennis team will visit Wake Forest in the first round of the NCAA men’s tennis championships.

The NCAA pairings were announced Monday.

Radford (14-7) earned an automatic bid as the Big South champ.

Wake Forest (31-6) is the No. 9 overall seed in the 64-team field and will host a four-team regional.

The Demon Deacons will meet Radford at 4 p.m. Friday. Auburn (20-10) will face Texas Tech (14-11) in the other first-round match, with the winners meeting Saturday.

Virginia (22-5), which earned an automatic bid as the ACC champ, is the No. 7 overall seed and will also host a four-team regional.

UVa will face Northeast Conference champ Fairleigh Dickinson (10-11) in the first round at 4 p.m. Friday, with Atlantic 10 champ VCU (21-6) taking on Penn (19-5) in the other first-round match. The winners will meet Saturday.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

UVa gets at-large NCAA bidVirginia received an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament Monday.

UVa (20-5) is the No. 5 overall seed in the 64-team field and will host a four-team regional.

Virginia will face Horizon champ Youngstown State (13-9) in the first round at 1 p.m. Saturday. Patriot League champ Army (25-9) will meet Ivy League champ Princeton (11-10) in the other first-round match. The winners will meet Sunday.

GOLF

W&L men reap at-large bidWashington and Lee received an at-large bid to the NCAA Division III men’s golf tournament Monday.

The 43-team tournament will be held May 10-13 in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida.

On the women’s side, W&L was already assured of going to the NCAAs because the Generals earned an automatic bid as the ODAC champ.

The 29-team Division III women’s tournament will be held May 10-13 in Houston. W&L is the No. 10 overall seed.

TRACK AND FIELD

Keydets win events

at SoCon meetSamford swept the men’s and women’s team titles for the second straight year at the Southern Conference outdoor championships, which concluded Sunday in Birmingham, Alabama.

VMI finished third on the men’s side and ninth on the women’s side.

VMI’s Jordin Poindexter won the men’s 100 meters with a facility-record time of 10.27 seconds. Poindexter won the 200 meters in 20.89 seconds, breaking a VMI record that had stood since 1991.

The VMI foursome of Jeremiah Wilks, Poindexter, Richard Edwards and Johnnie Walker won the 4x100 relay in a facility-record time of 3:11.08.

VMI’s Solomon Ghosh (Blacksburg) won the discus (48.7 meters).

Walker took second in the 400 meters, while Ty Wesenyak took third in the javelin.

On the women’s side, Eleyah Armstrong took second in the 100 meters.

Hokies, Cav honoredVirginia Tech’s Lindsey Butler, who won the 800 meters at the NCAA championships, has been named the state Division I women’s indoor track athlete of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia schools.

Virginia Tech’s Rachel Baxter, who won the pole vault at the NCAAs, was named the state Division I women’s indoor field athlete of the year.

Tech’s Dave Cianelli, whose Hokies tied Duke for the ACC crown, was chosen the state’s Division I women’s indoor track and field coach of the year.

Mia Barnett, who was 10th in the mile at the NCAAs, was named the state Division I women’s indoor track rookie of the year.