In the region: Radford wins Big South women's soccer title

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Helena Willson had a goal and an assist to lead the fourth-seeded Radford women's soccer team to a 3-0 win over third-seeded Gardner-Webb in the Big South tournament title game Sunday.

Radford (12-3-4), which won the league tournament for the eighth time, clinched an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. The pairings will be announced Monday.

Willson, who was named the tournament most valuable player, scored in the fifth minute. Katelyn O'Donnell scored in the 58th minute and Kat Parris added a goal in the 63rd minute.

Jordan Phillips had five saves for Radford, which recorded its fifth straight shutout win.

Gardner-Webb finished 9-7-5.

MEN'S SOCCER

Wake Forest 1, Va. Tech 0

Omar Hernandez scored on a free kick in the 62nd minute to give the fourth-seeded Demon Deacons (14-4) an ACC quarterfinal win over the 12th-seeded Hokies (3-14-1) on Sunday in Winston-Salem, N.C.

UVa 1, Pittsburgh 0

Reese Miller scored in the first half to give the 14th-ranked and third-seeded Cavaliers (10-4-3) an ACC quarterfinal win over the 24th-ranked and sixth-seeded Panthers (8-4-5) on Sunday in Charlottesville.

Holden Brown had nine saves for UVa.

WRESTLING

Hokies win titles

Virginia Tech's Eddie Ventresca, Tom Crook, Caleb Henson, Andy Smith (Christiansburg) and Hunter Catka won their weight classes in the open division of the Southeast Open on Saturday at Roanoke College.

Tech star Mekhi Lewis won his first two matches before bowing out by medical forfeit. Hokies coach Tony Robie said in a text message that Lewis was fine.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

North Cross 53, Christchurch 0

Connor Lange completed 11 of 15 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns to lead the host Raiders (9-1) over Christchurch (3-6) on Saturday.

Zach Morgan had three catches for 90 yards and one TD and also returned an interception 42 yards for a TD. Kam Johnson ran for 70 yards and two TDs on nine carries. Jerel Rhodes also ran for two TDs.

North Cross clinched the top seed in the Virginia Independent Schools Division II state semifinals. The Raiders will host fourth-seeded Fredericksburg Christian at 1 p.m. Saturday. The winner of that game will face second-seeded Nansemond-Suffolk or third-seeded Atlantic Shores for the title.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Riverside 3, Patrick Henry 1

Riverside beat the Patriots 26-24, 22-25, 27-25, 25-16 in a Region 5D semifinal Saturday in Loudoun County.