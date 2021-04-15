In the region: Radford women add Mount St. Mary's transfer

The Radford women's basketball team announced the signing of Bridget Birkhead, who is transferring from 2021 NCAA tournament participant Mount St. Mary's to use her extra year of eligibility.

Birkhead will be a graduate student at Radford. She averaged 7.2 points and 21.6 minutes as a Mount St. Mary's senior backup this year. She made 39 3-pointers.

She averaged 7.9 points and made 60 3-pointers as a junior.

Birkhead is one of two transfers in Radford's spring recruiting class, joining the previously reported addition of former Appalachian State center Jackie Christ.

Radford also announced the signing of three high school recruits — guard Carmen Williams, a New Jersey native who averaged 15.6 points as a postgraduate player at Loomis Chaffee School in Connecticut; Vanessa Blake, a 6-foot-2 center who averaged 18.5 points and 14.7 rebounds at Ashley Ridge High School in South Carolina; and guard Madison Roshelle, who averaged 13.4 points at Princeton High School in Ohio.

Radford signed two players last fall.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Radford players honored