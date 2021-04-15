In the region: Radford women add Mount St. Mary's transfer

The Radford women's basketball team announced the signing of Bridget Birkhead, who is transferring from 2021 NCAA tournament participant Mount St. Mary's to use her extra year of eligibility.
Birkhead will be a graduate student at Radford. She averaged 7.2 points and 21.6 minutes as a Mount St. Mary's senior backup this year. She made 39 3-pointers.
She averaged 7.9 points and made 60 3-pointers as a junior.
Birkhead is one of two transfers in Radford's spring recruiting class, joining the previously reported addition of former Appalachian State center Jackie Christ.
Radford also announced the signing of three high school recruits — guard Carmen Williams, a New Jersey native who averaged 15.6 points as a postgraduate player at Loomis Chaffee School in Connecticut; Vanessa Blake, a 6-foot-2 center who averaged 18.5 points and 14.7 rebounds at Ashley Ridge High School in South Carolina; and guard Madison Roshelle, who averaged 13.4 points at Princeton High School in Ohio.
Radford signed two players last fall.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Radford players honored
Radford's Salma Loudili has been named both the Big South player of the year and the freshman of the year.
Loudili, a Morocco native who is 12-5 in singles and 9-5 in doubles, became the first Highlander to ever win Big South player of the year honors.
Loudili and Radford's Malin Falk (11-6) made the All-Big South first team in singles, while Falk and partner Emily Brandow made the first team in doubles.
Loudili and partner Melisssa Ifidzhen made the second team in doubles, as did the tandem of Katey Fruehauf and Tyler Blalock.
Blalock (3.98 GPA) also made the all-academic team.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Roanoke 11, No. 25 Lynchburg 9
LYNCHBURG — Jenna Kuczo and Emerson Foster each scored three goals Thursday to lead the Maroons (6-2, 3-1 ODAC) past the Hornets (7-4, 4-2).
BASEBALL
Roanoke 18, Greensboro 11
GREENSBORO, N.C. — PK Cocolis belted a grand slam to lead the Maroons (19-7) to a win Wednesday night.
Mason Staz and Jonny Wall each had three hits and two RBIs for the Maroons.