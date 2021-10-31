In the region: Radford women advance

RADFORD — Reese Degnan and Lily McLane scored in the second half to give the fourth-seeded Radford women's soccer team a 2-0 win over fifth-seeded Charleston Southern in a Big South quarterfinal Saturday night.
Lauren Seedlock had four saves for Radford (13-4-1), which recorded its seventh straight shutout win.
Radford will visit top-seeded Campbell in a semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Maryville 1, SVU 0
BUENA VISTA — Bailey Sipos scored in the 49th minute to give Maryville (11-6-2), the third seed in the USA South West Division, a USA South quarterfinal win over Southern Virginia (10-6-2), the second seed in the East Division, on Saturday.
W&L 3, Randolph-Macon 0
ASHLAND — Erin Hoeh scored twice in the first half to lead the Generals (12-2-2, 7-1-2 ODAC) to their fifth straight win Saturday.
The fourth-seeded Generals will host fifth-seeded Shenandoah in an ODAC quarterfinal Tuesday.
Eighth-seeded Roanoke will visit top-seeded Virginia Wesleyan in another quarterfinal Tuesday.
Ferrum 2, Randolph 1
LYNCHBURG — Jamie Adams scored in the 89th minute to give the Panthers (4-11-2, 3-6 ODAC) a win Saturday in their season finale.
WOMEN'S GOLF
Mahar finishes 2nd
WILMINGTON, N.C. — Virginia Tech's Emily Mahar finished second at the Landfall Tradition on Sunday with a three-day total of 5-under 211.
UVa's Jennifer Cleary tied for fourth at 213.
In the team standings, UVa finished fourth and the Hokies ninth out of 18 schools.
MEN'S SOCCER
Furman 3, VMI 0
LEXINGTON — Ben Roberts had four saves to lead the Paladins past the Keydets (1-15-1, 0-6 Southern Conference) on Saturday.
Seventh-seeded VMI will visit sixth-seeded Wofford in the first round of the SoCon tournament at 7 p.m. Monday.
Randolph 1, Roanoke 0
LYNCHBURG — Evan Blow scored in the first half to give the fourth-seeded WildCats (13-2-2) an ODAC quarterfinal win over the fifth-seeded Maroons (9-4-5) on Saturday.
FIELD HOCKEY
No. 12 W&L 7, Va. Wesleyan 0
VIRGINIA BEACH — Kailey Fitzgerald scored twice on Saturday as the Generals (15-0, 8-0 ODAC) completed the first undefeated regular season in their history and won the ODAC regular-season title outright.
Top-seeded W&L will host Roanoke or Randolph-Macon in a semifinal Thursday.
Roanoke 1, Randolph-Macon 0
ASHLAND — Emilee Wooten scored in the second quarter as the Maroons (10-7, 5-3 ODAC) beat the Yellow Jackets (9-8, 4-4) on Saturday to clinch a home game in the ODAC tournament.
Fourth-seeded Roanoke will host fifth-seeded Randolph-Macon in the first round at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
SVU clinches title
MISENHEIMER, N.C. — The Knights (25-4, 16-2 USA South) won two matches Saturday to clinch the USA South's East Division title.
Courtney Pinkton had 14 kills to lead SVU to a 25-19, 25-12, 25-14 win over Salem. Sydney Hopkin had 14 kills to lead the Knights to a 25-22, 25-22, 21-25, 15-25, 15-11 win over Pfeiffer.
The Knights will face the Pfeiffer-Averett winner in a quarterfinal at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
W&L wins title