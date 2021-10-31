In the region: Radford women advance

VIRGINIA BEACH — Kailey Fitzgerald scored twice on Saturday as the Generals (15-0, 8-0 ODAC) completed the first undefeated regular season in their history and won the ODAC regular-season title outright.

Top-seeded W&L will host Roanoke or Randolph-Macon in a semifinal Thursday.

Roanoke 1, Randolph-Macon 0

ASHLAND — Emilee Wooten scored in the second quarter as the Maroons (10-7, 5-3 ODAC) beat the Yellow Jackets (9-8, 4-4) on Saturday to clinch a home game in the ODAC tournament.

Fourth-seeded Roanoke will host fifth-seeded Randolph-Macon in the first round at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

VOLLEYBALL

SVU clinches title

MISENHEIMER, N.C. — The Knights (25-4, 16-2 USA South) won two matches Saturday to clinch the USA South's East Division title.

Courtney Pinkton had 14 kills to lead SVU to a 25-19, 25-12, 25-14 win over Salem. Sydney Hopkin had 14 kills to lead the Knights to a 25-22, 25-22, 21-25, 15-25, 15-11 win over Pfeiffer.

The Knights will face the Pfeiffer-Averett winner in a quarterfinal at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.