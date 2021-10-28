In the region: Radford women's soccer players honored

Radford’s Kat Parris was named the Big South women’s soccer freshman of the year on Thursday, while Radford’s Kayla Thomas was named the defensive player of the year.

Parris, who has 13 goals and seven assists, became the first Radford women’s soccer player to earn freshman of the year honors in 11 years.

Thomas became the first women’s soccer player to ever be named the Big South defensive player of the year for three straight years. Thomas, who has two goals and one assist, has helped Radford record 10 shutouts this year.

Parris and Thomas were joined on the All-Big South first team by Brianna Oliver (seven goals, four assists).

Lily McLane (eight assists) and Lauren Seedlock (61 saves) made the second team.

Oliver also made the all-academic team.

The fourth-seeded Highlanders will host fifth-seeded Charleston Southern in the first round of the Big South tournament at 7 p.m. Saturday.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

W&L 5, Ferrum 0

FERRUM — Grace Wielechowski scored twice to lead the Generals (11-2-2, 6-1-2 ODAC) past the Panthers (3-12-1, 2-7) on Wednesday night.