In the region: Radford women's soccer players honored

Radford’s Kat Parris was named the Big South women’s soccer freshman of the year on Thursday, while Radford’s Kayla Thomas was named the defensive player of the year.
Parris, who has 13 goals and seven assists, became the first Radford women’s soccer player to earn freshman of the year honors in 11 years.
Thomas became the first women’s soccer player to ever be named the Big South defensive player of the year for three straight years. Thomas, who has two goals and one assist, has helped Radford record 10 shutouts this year.
Parris and Thomas were joined on the All-Big South first team by Brianna Oliver (seven goals, four assists).
Lily McLane (eight assists) and Lauren Seedlock (61 saves) made the second team.
Oliver also made the all-academic team.
The fourth-seeded Highlanders will host fifth-seeded Charleston Southern in the first round of the Big South tournament at 7 p.m. Saturday.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
W&L 5, Ferrum 0
FERRUM — Grace Wielechowski scored twice to lead the Generals (11-2-2, 6-1-2 ODAC) past the Panthers (3-12-1, 2-7) on Wednesday night.
FIELD HOCKEY
No. 12 W&L 9, Eastern Mennonite 0
HARRISONBURG — Generals coach Gina Wills earned her 200th career win Wednesday night.
Willis is 200-79 in 15 seasons as a head coach, including a 79-39 mark in seven years at W&L.
Peyton Tysinger and Alexis Parks each scored twice for W&L (14-0, 7-0 ODAC).
W&L has scored 75 goals this year, breaking the single-season school record of 71 set in 2016.
Roanoke 8, Ferrum 0
FERRUM — Emilee Wooten scored four goals to lead the Maroons (9-7, 4-3 ODAC) past the Panthers (3-14, 0-7) on Wednesday night.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
SVU 3, Mary Baldwin 0
STAUNTON — Emma Steiger had 13 digs and five aces to lead the Knights (23-4, 14-2 USA South) to a 25-14, 25-13, 25-13 win Wednesday night.