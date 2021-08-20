In the region: Radford women's soccer wins in double OT

RADFORD — Kat Parris, a freshman, scored a few minutes into the second overtime period to give the Radford women's soccer team a 3-2 win over Mount St. Mary's in the season opener for both teams Thursday night.

Parris also had two assists in her college debut.

Madison Bee of the Mountaineers scored with 19 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 2.

Brianna Oliver and Amy Swain also scored for Radford.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Virginia Tech 3, Liberty 0

BLACKSBURG — Nicole Kozlova, freshman Emma Pelkowski and Tori Powell scored to give the Hokies a win over the Flames in the opener for both teams Thursday night.

Alia Skinner had two saves for Tech.

No. 4 UVa 8, Richmond 0

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Diana Ordonez and Vanderbilt graduate transfer Haley Hopkins each scored twice to give the Cavaliers a win over the Spiders in the opener for both teams Thursday night.

Rebecca Jarrett, Samar Guidry, Claire Constant and Cam Lexow also scored.