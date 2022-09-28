In the region: Radford women's soccer wins

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Kat Parris scored two goals to lead the Radford women’s soccer team to a 2-0 win over Winthrop on Wednesday.

Jordan Phillips had three saves for Radford (6-1-4, 2-0-1 Big South), which is on a 10-match unbeaten streak.

Winthrop fell to 3-4-2, 0-2-1.

MEN’S SOCCER

Davidson 3, Virginia Tech 1

Denis Krioutchenkov scored twice to lead the Wildcats (4-5-1) past the Hokies (1-7-1) on Tuesday night in Davidson, North Carolina.

Danny Flores of Tech scored in the 23rd minute to tie the game at 1, but Krioutchenkov scored in the 33rd minute to give Davidson a 2-1 lead.

FIELD HOCKEY

Ferrum 3, Meredith 0

Jenna Theron, Thabelo Nemulodi and Mackenzie Humphreys scored to lead the host Panthers (3-4) past the Avenging Angels (0-7) on Wednesday.

Roanoke 2, Sweet Briar 0

Madison Wingerter had three saves to help the visiting Maroons (6-2) beat the Vixens (2-6) on Tuesday night.

It was Roanoke’s sixth straight shutout win, breaking the school record.

Hope Keller and Martha Hurley scored for Roanoke.

VOLLEYBALL

W&L 3, Hollins 0

Sydney Heifner had 13 kills to lead the visiting Generals (8-7, 5-0 ODAC) to a 25-12, 25-10, 25-9 win over Hollins (3-14, 0-6) on Wednesday.

SVU 3, W&L 0

Courtney Pinkston had 15 kills to lead the Knights (8-6) to a 25-16, 25-21, 25-17 win over the Generals on Tuesday night in Buena Vista.

It was the first time SVU ever recorded a 3-0 sweep over W&L.

Roanoke 3, Ferrum 1

Peyton Kirchner had 17 kills to lead the visiting Maroons (8-6, 3-3 ODAC) to a 23-25, 25-16, 25-12, 25-23 win over the Panthers (5-11, 0-4) on Tuesday night.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

More games move to Thursday

Three more games involving Timesland teams have moved up from Friday to Thursday to beat the rain.

Bassett’s home game with Magna Vista will now be played at 7 p.m. Thursday, according to the schools’ Twitter accounts.

Jefferson Forest’s game at Halifax County will now be played at 6 p.m. Thursday, according to Jefferson Forest’s Twitter account.

Martinsville’s home game with George Washington will now be played at 7 p.m. Thursday, according to the Martinsville High School website.

Eastern Montgomery was already scheduled to visit Northwood on Thursday.