NINETY-SIX, S.C. — Radford's Bryce Corbett won the Big South men's golf individual championship Tuesday at The Patriot at Grand Harbor, becoming the first Highlander to ever win the tournament.

The stroke-play portion of the tournament began with two rounds Monday and concluded with the third round Tuesday.

Corbett shot a 4-under 212. After shooting a 75 and a 66 on Monday, he shot a 1-under 71 on Tuesday.

Blacksburg graduate Ben Carroll of Charleston Southern finished second at 3-under 213.

Radford's Nathan Piatt tied for seventh at 2-over 218.

The top four teams in stroke play advanced to Wednesday's match play. Radford finished first in stroke play for the first time in Big South tournament history with an 8-over 872. Radford will meet Charleston Southern in the semifinals. Longwood and Winthrop will meet in the other semifinal.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Swinton decommits from Virginia Tech

A.J. Swinton, a high school junior at Sierra Canyon School in California, has decommited from Virginia Tech.

He announced Tuesday on Twitter that he was reopening his recruitment but that Tech "remains high on my list."

Swinton, a former player at DeMatha Catholic High School in Maryland, verbally committed to Tech in February — when former DeMatha Catholic coach Mike Jones was still a Tech assistant. But Jones left Tech earlier this month to become a Maryland assistant.

Swinton is rated the No. 25 small forward in the nation in the graduating class of 2024 by ESPN.

He began the season at Oak Hill Academy before transferring to Sierra Canyon. He announced Tuesday he plans to play his senior season at Bishop O'Connell in Maryland.

— Mark Berman

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Kitley, Brooks, Traylor honored

Virginia Tech center Elizabeth Kitley has been named both the state Division I player of the year and the state Division I defensive player of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.

Virginia Tech's Kenny Brooks was named the state Division I coach of the year, while Radford's Ashlyn Traylor was chosen the state Division I rookie of the year.

Kitley was joined on the Division I all-state first team by Virginia Tech's Georgia Amoore.

Traylor was joined on the second team by Virginia's Camryn Taylor.

On the small-college side, Mary Schleusner of Washington and Lee was named both the state defensive player of the year and the state rookie of the year.

Schleusner was joined on the small-college all-state first team by Randolph-Macon's Catherine Kagey (Faith Christian).

SOFTBALL

No. 18 Virginia Tech 12, Radford 1

Emma Ritter, Cameron Fagan and Bre Peck homered to lead the Hokies (33-12) past the Highlanders (13-26) on Tuesday in Blacksburg.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

No. 22 W&L 7, Sweet Briar 2

The Generals (14-4, 10-0 ODAC) beat Sweet Briar (14-7, 8-1) on Tuesday in Lexington to clinch the ODAC regular-season title outright.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

No. 16 Roanoke 17, Averett 4

Lilly Blair (Salem) and Tiernan Connor each scored four goals to lead the host Maroons (12-2, 5-1 ODAC) past the Cougars (9-3, 4-3) on Tuesday.

SVU 22, Pfeiffer 4

Alissa Johnson, Kate Richards and Piper Searle each scored three goals to lead the Knights (8-5, 6-1 USA South) past the Falcons (3-11, 3-4) on Tuesday in Buena Vista.

BASEBALL

SVU 16, Apprentice 5

Will Parker and Mitch Smith each belted two homers to lead the Knights (12-19) past the Builders (24-13) on Tuesday in Buenta Vista.