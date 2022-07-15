In the region: Radford's Taliaferro leads State Open

MIDLOTHIAN — Radford University golfer Nicholas Taliaferro shot a 6-under 65 on Friday to grab the first-round lead in the State Open of Virginia.

Taliaferro grew up near Independence Golf Club, which is the site of the three-day tournament.

Former Virginia Tech standout and 2020 State Open champ Mark Lawrence Jr., who now plays professionally, is in second with a 5-under 66.

Ex-Hokie Joey Jordan and pro Chris O'Neill are tied for third at 67.

Ex-Hokie Connor Burgess, who has turned pro, is tied for fifth at 68 with former UVa golfer and 2019 State Open champ Jack Montague.

Pros Dick Mast and Rick Schuller are tied for seventh at 69.

Among the 12 golfers tied for ninth at 70 are former Northside and Charleston Southern golfer Justin Young; Radford University golfer Patrick Gareiss; and Roanoke's Chase Bailey.

The group at 71 includes defending State Open champ Evan Beck; former Franklin County and Hampden-Sydney golfer John Hatcher Ferguson; Radford University golfer Bobby Dudeck; and Blacksburg High School graduate and Carnegie Mellon recruit David Zhang, among others.

VSGA State Amateur champ Ross Funderburke, a Hidden Valley High School graduate who plays for the Furman men's golf team, was among those who shot a 72. That group also includes Blacksburg High School golfer Jake Albert and Virginia Tech golfer Drew Brockwell, among others.

COLLEGES

ACC Network to air UVa, Tech marathons

It will soon be time for UVa's turn and Virginia Tech's turn in the ACC Network's annual "School Takeover."

UVa's day of programming from the 2021-22 school year will be Sunday, while Virginia Tech's will be on Monday.

Virginia's day starts at midnight Sunday with the telecast of a men's basketball win over the Hokies, followed at 2 a.m. Sunday with UVa winning the ACC men's tennis championship. The men's soccer team's tie with Pittsburgh will air at 4 a.m. Sunday. UVa winning the ACC rowing championship will air at 6 a.m.

The rest of the day will include a baseball win over the Hokies at 8 a.m.; a men's lacrosse win at North Carolina at 11 a.m.; a football win at Louisville at 1 p.m.; a men's basketball win at Duke at 4 p.m.; an episode of "All Access: The ACC Life" at 6 p.m.; an ACC field hockey semifinal win over Louisville at 6:30 p.m.; an ACC women's soccer semifinal win over Clemson at 8 p.m.; and an ACC women's lacrosse quarterfinal win over Syracuse at 10 p.m.

Virginia Tech's day starts at midnight Monday with an ACC men's basketball semifinal win over North Carolina, followed at 2 a.m. Monday with the spring football game. The wrestling team's win over Duke will air at 4 a.m. Monday, followed by an episode of "Three-Day Weekend: Virginia Tech" at 5:30 a.m.

The rest of the day will include a men's soccer win over UVa at 6 a.m.; a women's basketball win at Syracuse at 8 a.m.; the football win at UVa at 10 a.m.; a baseball win over Louisville at 1 p.m.; the win over Duke in the title game of the ACC men's basketball tournament at 4 p.m.; a softball win at Tennessee at 6 p.m.; an NCAA softball regional win over Kentucky at 8 p.m.; and an NCAA women's soccer tournament win over Ohio State at 10 p.m.

BASEBALL

Great debut for Eaton

Former VMI standout Nate Eaton homered for his first major-league hit Thursday night, helping the Kansas City Royals win 3-1 at Toronto.

He had been called up from Triple-A earlier in the day.

His solo homer in the ninth extended the lead to 3-1. His mother, brother and sister-in-law were in at the game.