In the region: Radford's Taliaferro wins State Open

MIDLOTHIAN — Radford University golfer and Midlothian native Nicholas Taliaferro made a 12-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to win the State Open of Virginia on Sunday at Independence Golf Club.

Taliaferro, who shot a 1-over 72 on Sunday, had a three-day total of 10-under 203. He won by one stroke over 2021 State Open champ and former Wake Forest golfer Evan Beck of Virginia Beach. Beck shot a 6-under 65 on Sunday to finish at 204.

With six holes to go, Taliaferro had a five-shot lead and was at 14-under for the tournament. But he had a double bogey on the 13th and had a triple bogey on the 15th. So he began the 16th tied for first at 9-under with Beck, who had already finished his round. Taliaferro avoided a playoff with his birdie putt on the 18th.

An amateur won the tournament for the fourth straight year.

Taliaferro was the leader entering the final round at 11 under. Former Virginia Tech golfer Connor Burgess, who was one of the golfers who had to finish the second round Sunday morning because of Saturday's weather delay, began the final round in second at 10 under.

Burgess, who was playing his first tournament as a pro, shot a 7-over 78 in the final round and wound up tying for sixth with a 3-under 210.

Former Virginia Tech golfer and 2020 State Open champ Mark Lawrence Jr., who now plays professionally, tied for third place at 5-under 208. Christopher Newport golfer Alex Price and pro Chris O'Neill also tied for third.

Burgess tied for sixth with recent Blacksburg High School graduate and Carnegie Mellon recruit David Zhang; Christopher Newport golfer Robb Kinder; Andrew Dekeuster; and pro Larkin Gross.

Former Northside High School and Charleston Southern golfer Justin Young tied for 11th at 2-under 211 with Virginia Tech golfer Drew Brockwell; former George Mason golfer Milan Matneja; and pro Tim Ritter.

Blacksburg High School golfer Jake Albert tied for 15th at 1-under 212 with former Franklin County High School and Hampden-Sydney golfer John Hatcher Ferguson; former Wake Forest golfer Dustin Groves; and pros Brandon Berry, Alston Newsom and Travis Johnson.

TRACK AND FIELD

Jones picks Patriots

Micah Jones, a recent graduate of William Fleming High School, recently tweeted that he has committed to Atlantic 10 member George Mason.

He won the boys 300 hurdles at the Class 5 state outdoor track and field championships as a senior this year. He took second in both the 100 meters and the long jump at that meet.

Jones won the long jump at the Class 5 state indoor championships this year. He took second in the triple jump at that meet. He also was third in the 55-meter hurdles and 55 meters at that meet.

Jones won the Artie Levin Personal Life Award at the B’nai B’rith Athletic and Achievement Award banquet last month.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Navarro, O'Leary honored

Virginia's Emma Navarro, who was an All-American in singles and doubles. has been named the state Division I player of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia schools.

Sara O'Leary, who steered UVa to the NCAA quarterfinals, was named coach of the year.

Navarro was joined on the Division I all-state first team by UVa's Natasha Subhash, Hibah Shaikh and Elaine Chervinsky.

Area players recognized

Washington and Lee standouts Taylor Garcia and Gabi Moss have been named to the small-college all-state first team by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.

The second team included Southern Virginia's Paula Snelson.