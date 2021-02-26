In the region: Ramadan breaks records at ACC swim meet

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Virginia Tech freshman Youssef Ramadan won the 100-yard butterfly in an ACC-record and meet-record time of 44.32 seconds Friday on the third night of the ACC men's swimming championships.
Virginia Tech's Antani Ivanov took third in that race.
Virginia Tech's Keith Myburgh (Hidden Valley) took second in the 400 individual medley, while teammate Blake Manoff was second in the 200 freestyle.
Virginia's Noah Nichols finished second in the 100 breaststroke.
TRACK AND FIELD
Seaman wins gold
CLEMSON, S.C. — Jada Seaman of UVa won the women's long jump for the second straight year Friday on the second night of the ACC indoor championships.
Seaman had a jump of 20 feet, 3 3/4 inches. Teammate Khyasia Caldwell was second.
Virginia Tech's Sean Murphy took third in the heptathlon with a school-record 5,350 points.
Virginia's Alix Still took third in the pentathlon.
Virginia Tech's Aidan Clark was third in the men's high jump.
Virginia Tech leads the men's team standings entering the final day of the meet.
BASEBALL
VMI 8, NJIT 7
LEXINGTON — The Keydets scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth to win a game that was called after five innings because of the weather Friday.
Will Knight and Cole Garrett each had an RBI single for VMI (2-2) in the fifth. The final three runs of the outburst scored when two batters were hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Nathan Loyd walked with the bases loaded.
The teams split a doubleheader Thursday, with the New Jersey Institute of Technology winning the first game 16-5 and VMI taking the nightcap 2-1.
SOFTBALL
Radford sweeps Norfolk State
NORFOLK — The Highlanders (2-7) swept a doubleheader from the Spartans (2-4) on Friday, winning the first game 4-0 and the second game 5-3.
Jessie Marvin pitched the Game 1 shutout.
Riley Oaks had three hits and scored twice in Game 2.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
SVU 19, N.C. Wesleyan 3
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Paige Sieverts had three goals and one assist to lead Southern Virginia (2-0) past North Carolina Wesleyan (1-2).