In the region: Ramadan breaks records at ACC swim meet

BASEBALL

VMI 8, NJIT 7

LEXINGTON — The Keydets scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth to win a game that was called after five innings because of the weather Friday.

Will Knight and Cole Garrett each had an RBI single for VMI (2-2) in the fifth. The final three runs of the outburst scored when two batters were hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Nathan Loyd walked with the bases loaded.

The teams split a doubleheader Thursday, with the New Jersey Institute of Technology winning the first game 16-5 and VMI taking the nightcap 2-1.

SOFTBALL

Radford sweeps Norfolk State

NORFOLK — The Highlanders (2-7) swept a doubleheader from the Spartans (2-4) on Friday, winning the first game 4-0 and the second game 5-3.

Jessie Marvin pitched the Game 1 shutout.

Riley Oaks had three hits and scored twice in Game 2.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

SVU 19, N.C. Wesleyan 3

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Paige Sieverts had three goals and one assist to lead Southern Virginia (2-0) past North Carolina Wesleyan (1-2).