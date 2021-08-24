In the region: Randolph-Macon tops ODAC football poll

Defending ODAC champion Randolph-Macon topped the ODAC football coaches' preseason poll Tuesday.

The Yellow Jackets, who are ranked 17th in Division III in the D3football.com Top 25 poll, collected six first-place votes and 36 points from the ODAC coaches.

Hampden-Sydney was second with 27 points, followed by Bridgewater in third with 26 points.

Washington and Lee, which did not play last season for COVID-19 reasons, was fourth with 25 points. W&L got one first-place vote.

Shenandoah was fifth with 14 points, followed by Ferrum in sixth with 13 points and Guilford in last with six points.

Emory & Henry is playing an ODAC schedule this season but is not eligible for the ODAC title as it transitions to NCAA Division II.

Southern Virginia, which was a football-only ODAC member the past two seasons, is now a USA South school.

WRESTLING

PHCC hires Lange

Patrick Henry Community College announced the hiring of Chad Lange as its new coach.