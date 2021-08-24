In the region: Randolph-Macon tops ODAC football poll

Defending ODAC champion Randolph-Macon topped the ODAC football coaches' preseason poll Tuesday.
The Yellow Jackets, who are ranked 17th in Division III in the D3football.com Top 25 poll, collected six first-place votes and 36 points from the ODAC coaches.
Hampden-Sydney was second with 27 points, followed by Bridgewater in third with 26 points.
Washington and Lee, which did not play last season for COVID-19 reasons, was fourth with 25 points. W&L got one first-place vote.
Shenandoah was fifth with 14 points, followed by Ferrum in sixth with 13 points and Guilford in last with six points.
Emory & Henry is playing an ODAC schedule this season but is not eligible for the ODAC title as it transitions to NCAA Division II.
Southern Virginia, which was a football-only ODAC member the past two seasons, is now a USA South school.
WRESTLING
PHCC hires Lange
Patrick Henry Community College announced the hiring of Chad Lange as its new coach.
Lange has served as an assistant wrestling coach at Patrick County High School. He was the first wrestling coach at Patrick County Middle School. He also developed a youth wrestling program in Patrick County and opened a wrestling gym in Stuart.
ETC.
SoCon adopts forfeits for COVID-19
The Southern Conference announced its updated COVID-19 policy for the new school year.
If a team can't play in a league game because of COVID-19, the game will be declared for a forfeit loss for that team and a forfeit win for the opponent. Games missed because of COVID-19 will not be made up.