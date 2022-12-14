In the region: Reggie Williams headlines VMI hall of fame class

Former NBA player Reggie Williams headlines the new class of the VMI hall of fame.

Williams led NCAA Division I basketball in scoring as a junior and senior. He broke the VMI and Big South career scoring records with 2,556 points before playing in the NBA for seven years.

The other basketball players in the class are Kelly Lombard and twins Chavis and Travis Holmes. Chavis scored 2,065 career points at VMI, while Travis scored 1,733 points. Lombard was part of two NCAA Tournament teams.

The class also includes the late Tim Maypray, a former receiver, running back, quarterback and return man who scored 38 touchdowns in his VMI career.

Former All-American runner Donnie Cowart is also in the class, as is former VMI director of track and field and cross country Mike Bozeman. Bozeman was a 13-time Southern Conference coach of the year.

The class also includes three-time All-SoCon men's soccer player Alex Alston; two-time All-Big South first-team women's soccer player Audrey Falconi; and George Tolley, who served as the statistician at VMI football and basketball home games for 46 years.

The class will be inducted at a Jan. 21 banquet.

FOOTBALL

Malry picks Ball State

Former VMI defensive back Aljareek Malry tweeted Wednesday that he has committed to transfer to Mid-American Conference member Ball State.

Malry entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer last month. VMI does not have a graduate school, so its players must transfer elsewhere to use the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA gave 2020 fall-sports athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Malry had 70 tackles as a senior this year. He had 60 tackles, two interceptions and nine pass breakups as a junior, earning All-SoCon second-team honors.

Virginia Union RB honored by AP

Virginia Union running back Jada Byers was named an NCAA Division II second-team All-American by the Associated Press on Wednesday.

Byers leads Division II with 1,928 rushing yards. He also leads Division II with an average of 205.1 all-purpose yards. He ran for 19 touchdowns in 11 games for Virginia Union, which lost in the first round of the Division II playoffs.

EQUESTRIAN

W&L's Reistrup recognized

Washington and Lee coach Godon Reistrup received the Susan Hagan Memorial Trophy at the annual Virginia Horse Show Association convention.

The award recognizes a VHSA member for sportsmanship, camaraderie and fairness.

Reistrup became the first two-time winner in the 30-year history of the award. He first received the trophy in 2013.