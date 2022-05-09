In the region: Roanoke advances in ODAC baseball tourney

ASHLAND — The sixth-seeded Roanoke College baseball team eliminated third-seeded Randolph-Macon from the ODAC tournament with a 7-3 win Monday.

The Maroons (24-14) won the best-of-three, first-round series 2-0, including a win Sunday. So a Game 3 was not necessary.

Jonny Wall had two hits and one RBI for the Maroons on Monday, while Owen Lawn belted a three-run homer.

Roanoke will be one of four teams advancing to the final weekend of the tournament in High Point, North Carolina. The weekend will have a double-elimination format. Fifth-seeded Bridgewater, top seed Lynchburg and second-seeded Shenandoah also won first-round series.

Roanoke has been reseeded as the fourth seed for the final weekend. Roanoke will face Lynchburg (34-8) at 4 p.m. Friday. Bridgewater, reseeded as the third seed, will meet Shenandoah in Friday's other game.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

W&L reaps home matches in NCAAs

Washington and Lee will host a six-team regional for the opening weekend of the NCAA Division III tournament.

The tournament's 49-team field was announced Monday. The 21st-ranked Generals (15-6) earned an automatic bid as the ODAC champ.

W&L will face St. Mary's (11-7) in the first round Friday, with Stevens (11-4) meeting Drew in Friday's other match.

The W&L-St. Mary's winner will meet 15th-ranked Mary Washington (12-5) in the second round Saturday. The Stevens-Drew winner will meet third-ranked Wesleyan (20-0) in the other second-round match.

The second-round winners will meet Sunday at W&L for a berth in the quarterfinals.

MEN'S TENNIS

W&L hitting road for NCAAs

W&L will head to Williams College in Massachusetts for a six-team regional in the NCAA tournament.

The tournament's 44-team field was announced Monday. The Generals (14-8) earned an automatic bid as the ODAC champ.

W&L will face UMass-Boston (12-3) in the first round Thursday or Friday, with Nichols (16-5) meeting Manhattanville (13-5) in the other first-round match.

The W&M-UMB winner will meet Bowdoin (15-5) in the second round. Williams (13-3) will meet the Nichols-Manhattanville winner.

The second-round winners will meet Saturday or Sunday for a spot in the quarterfinals.

MEN'S LACROSSE

UVa gets NCAA bid

Virginia (11-3) received an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament Sunday night.

UVa is the lone ACC squad in the 18-team field. This is the first time since 1975 that only one ACC team has made the NCAAs.

Virginia will visit No. 8 overall seed Brown (10-5), one of six Ivy League teams in the field, on Saturday.

If UVa wins, it will meet top seed Maryland (14-0), Vermont or Manhattan in the May 22 quarterfinals at Ohio State.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

UVa gets NCAA berth

Virginia (9-9) received an at-large bid to the 29-team NCAA tournament Sunday night.

The Cavaliers will face 16th-ranked Southern Cal (13-4) in the first round Friday at No. 1 overall seed North Carolina. The winner will face UNC (18-0) on Sunday for a berth in the quarterfinals.

SOFTBALL

Radford sweeps doubleheader

The host Highlanders (19-27, 12-15 Big South) swept a doubleheader from North Carolina A&T (13-35, 3-21) on Sunday, winning the first game 8-0 in five innings and taking the second game 12-3 in six innings.

Jessie Marvin and Skyler DeHart combined on a three-hit shutout in Game 1. Abby Wilson had three hits and three RBIs for Radford in Game 2, with Hannah Poole adding a pair of two-run homers.