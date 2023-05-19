NEWPORT NEWS — The Roanoke College softball team beat Misericordia 6-1 in an elimination game of an NCAA Division III regional Friday night to earn a berth in the regional finals.

Roanoke (29-13), which is 1-2 in the double-elimination regional, will face defending NCAA champ Christopher Newport (28-10) in the finals at noon Saturday. CNU is 2-0 in the regional, so Roanoke will need to beat CNU twice on Saturday to win the regional.

Kate Alger threw a perfect game to help CNU beat Roanoke 2-0 in the winners' bracket final Friday afternoon. Alger struck out seven batters.

Roanoke bounced back to beat Misericordia (27-13) in the losers' bracket final. Jada Karnes (William Byrd) threw a six-hitter to beat Misericordia for the second time in as many days.

Adriana Rivera had two hits and one RBI in the win, while Madison Courts had a three-RBI triple. Meri Bostic stole home on a double steal.

MEN'S TENNIS

UVa 5, Kentucky 4

No. 5 overall seed Virginia (28-4) beat No. 4 seed Kentucky (27-5) in the NCAA quarterfinals Friday in Orlando, Fla.

Kentucky had won the doubles point Thursday night before play was suspended by rain just 20 minutes into singles action.

UVa got singles wins Friday from Chris Rodesch, Jeffrey von der Schulenburg, Ryan Goetz, Alexander Kiefer and Mans Dahlberg.

Defending NCAA champ UVa will meet top seed Texas (27-3) in the semifinals Saturday.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Long goes 1-1 at NCAAs

Washington and Lee's Lauren Long won her first-round match Friday at the NCAA Division III singles championships in Orlando, Fla., before losing in the second round.

Long (17-4) beat Katherine Wurster of Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 6-2, 6-2 in the opening round of 32, clinching All-America honors. She became the first W&L freshman to earn singles All-America honors in 11 years.

MIT's Sarah Pertsemlidis beat Long 5-7, 6-0, 2-6 in the Sweet 16.

MEN'S GOLF

W&L ties for 9th at NCAAs

Washington and Lee tied for ninth place at the NCAA Division III championships, which concluded Friday in Nicholasville, Ky.

W&L shot a 1-under 287 on Friday for a four-day total of 21-over 1,173. Carnegie Mellon won the team title with a 1-under 1,151.

Will Braxton of W&L tied for 23rd with a 3-over 291. Piedmont's Josh Hebrink won the individual title with a 7-under 281.

BASEBALL

Virginia Tech lands ACC tourney berth

Florida State rallied to beat host Louisville 7-4 on Friday night, giving Virginia Tech a berth in next week's ACC tournament.

Tech had entered Thursday with a magic number of one to claim the bid — either one Tech win in its three-game series at top-ranked Wake Forest or one Louisville loss in Louisville's three-game series with FSU.

The Hokies (29-21, 11-17 ACC) lost 6-3 at Wake on Thursday night and fell 7-5 at Wake on Friday night.

But Louisville, which beat FSU 7-4 on Thursday night, lost on Friday to fall to 10-19 in ACC play.

Radford 6, Presbyterian 4

Ryan Gilmore had two hits, including a two-run homer, to lead the host Highlanders (10-44, 2-24 Big South) past the Blue Hose (20-34, 11-15) on Friday.

Presbyterian won the series opener 17-3 on Thursday night.

UMBC 7, VMI 4

Tony Krueger had three hits and two RBIs to lead UMBC (29-24) past the Keydets (25-28) in the first game of a doubleheader Friday in Baltimore.

UMBC won the series opener 8-6 on Thursday night.

No. 21 UVa 12, Georgia Tech 5

Ethan O'Donnell and Kyle Teel homered to lead the Cavaliers (42-11, 17-11 ACC) past the Yellow Jackets (30-23, 12-16) on Thursday night in Atlanta.

ETC.

Virginia Tech hires Wilson

Virginia Tech announced Friday it has hired former Virginia Tech basketball and football player Devin Wilson as its director of student-athlete alumni engagement.

Wilson will run the Monogram Club, which is the organization for ex-Tech athletes.

He had been serving as a facilities and operations coordinator at San Diego State, where he earned a second master's degree.