Roanoke advances to ODAC softball finals

LYNCHBURG — Top-seeded Roanoke College beat fourth-seeded Guilford 3-2 in the ODAC softball tournament Sunday at Liberty University to earn a berth in the ODAC finals.

Roanoke (27-10) went 3-0 to win its four-team, double-elimination pod.

Guilford (23-19) suffered it second loss of the tournament.

The Maroons will face second-seeded and 12th-ranked Randolph-Macon (36-8), which won the other pod, in the best-of-three ODAC finals beginning Thursday at the Botetourt Sports Complex.

Jada Karnes pitched a five-hitter for Roanoke.

SOFTBALL

ACC pairings set

The pairings for the ACC tournament were announced Sunday.

Louisville (33-17, 16-7), which was swept by Florida State in its weekend series, dropped to the fourth seed and will face fifth-seeded Virginia Tech (36-17, 14-10) in the quarterfinals at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Notre Dame, which will host the entire tournament.

Eighth-seeded Virginia (30-21, 8-16) will meet ninth-seeded Syracuse (18-25-1, 7-15-1) in the first round at 1 p.m. Wednesday, with the winner meeting top seed Florida State (47-8, 22-2) on Thursday.

No. 7 seed Notre Dame will meet No. 10 seed Georgia Tech in the other first-round game Wednesday, with the winner meeting No. 2 seed Duke on Thursday.

No. 3 seed Clemson will face No. 6 seed North Carolina in another quarterfinal Thursday.

BASEBALL

Roanoke 4, W&L 1

Conner Butler hit a two-run homer and a run-scoring sacrifice fly Sunday to lead the third-seeded Maroons (27-15) past the sixth-seeded Generals (18-17) in the ODAC tournament in Rocky Mount.

Roanoke won the teams’ best-of-three series 2-0.

The Maroons will be one of four teams advancing to the final portion of the tournament at the University of Richmond. Double-elimination action will begin there on Thursday. The other teams there will be Shenandoah, Randolph-Macon and either Lynchburg or Bridgewater.

Roanoke starter Jackson Murphy got the win, allowing four hits, one earned run and one walk while striking out 10 in seven innings. Owen Ledford pitched 1 1/3 hitless innings for the save.

VMI 3, The Citadel 2

Marcus Van Alstine, Jack Thompson and Will Riley combined on a four-hitter to lead the Keydets (24-24, 8-9 SoCon) past the Bulldogs (21-23, 6-9) on Sunday in Charleston, S.C.

Winthrop 13, Radford 5

Harrison Wilson had four hits and two RBIs to lead the Eagles (24-22, 12-9 Big South) past the host Highlanders (9-39, 1-20) on Sunday.

Virginia Tech 12, Bowling Green 0

Drue Hackenberg, Matthew Siverling and Tommy Szczepanski combined on an eight-hit shutout to lead the Hokies (28-16) past Bowling Green (16-27) in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday night.

Hackenberg got the win, allowing five hits and no walks while striking out nine in six innings.

Carson Jones, who had belted two homers to help Tech win the first game of the doubleheader, had three hits and two RBIs in the nightcap.

Sunday’s series finale was rained out.

MEN’S TENNIS

UVa 4, Mississippi 0

Jeffrey von der Schulenburg won in doubles and singles to lead No. 5 overall seed Virginia (26-4) past the Rebels (18-10) in the second round of the NCAA tournament Sunday in Charlottesville.

UVa will host No. 12 overall seed Duke in the Sweet 16.