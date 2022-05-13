In the region: Roanoke baseball upsets No. 7 Lynchburg in tourney

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Jonny Wall and Jeb Byerley each had three hits and three RBIs to lead the fourth-seeded Roanoke College baseball team to a 15-3 rout of top-seeded and seventh-ranked Lynchburg on Friday in the ODAC tournament.

Lynchburg (34-9) gave up 24 hits to the Maroons (25-14).

Ty Staz had three hits and two RBIs for Roanoke, which will face Shenandoah in a winners' bracket game of the four-team, double-elimination tournament Saturday.

BASEBALL

No. 7 Louisville 8, No. 5 Va. Tech 1

Isaac Humphrey had three hits, including a homer, and two RBIs to lead the Cardinals (35-13-1, 16-8-1 ACC) past the Hokies (34-11, 14-9) on Friday in Blacksburg.

Carson DeMartini had two hits and one RBI for Tech.

SOFTBALL

Concordia (Wis.) 1, Roanoke 0

Gina Followell pitched a one-hitter Friday, striking out 12 and walking one, to lead 18th-ranked Concordia (35-4) past the 13th-ranked Maroons (30-13) on the opening day of a double-elimination NCAA Division III regional in Cleveland.

Claudia Utz homered for Concordia, the top seed in the four-team regional, in the fourth inning.

Jada Karnes threw a two-hitter for Roanoke, striking out two and walking none.

Roanoke, the fourth seed in the regional, will meet The College of New Jersey in an elimination game Saturday.

MEN'S GOLF

W&L finishes 8th at NCAAs

Washington and Lee finished eighth at the NCAA Division III championships, which concluded Friday in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida.

The 15th-ranked Generals had a four-day total of 55-over 1,203 — the second-best 72-hole score in team history. Methodist won the title, with Hampden-Sydney second.

W&L's Pierce Robinson tied for sixth with a four-over 291 — the second-lowest 72-hole score by a General in program history. Methodist's Andre Chi won the individual title with a 283.

WOMEN'S GOLF

W&L finishes 13th at NCAAs

Washington and Lee finished 13th at the NCAA Division III championships, which concluded Friday in Houston.

The 10th-ranked Generals had a four-day total of 92-over 1,244, breaking the record for the best 72-hole score in team history. Emory won the title.

W&L's Megan Kanaby tied for seventh with a 5-over 293, breaking her own W&L individual 72-hole scoring record. Emory's Ellen Dong won the individual crown, tying Alison Takamiya of George Fox for first at 289 before beating her in a one-hole playoff.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

UVa 13, Southern Cal 11

Morgan Schwab tied a UVa singe-game record with seven assists to help the 15th-ranked Cavaliers (10-9) beat the 18th-ranked Trojans (13-5) in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Rachel Clark had four goals for UVa, which will face No. 1 overall seed North Carolina on Sunday.

MEN'S LACROSSE

York (Pa.) 18, SVU 8

Ben Mayer scored five goals to lead the sixth-ranked Spartans (18-2) past the visiting Knights (14-5) in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament Friday.

Ty Veres had four goals for SVU.

MEN'S TENNIS

W&L 5, UMass-Boston 0

Evan Erb and Eli Hirshberg won in doubles and singles to lead the Generals (15-8) past the Beacons (12-4) in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament Friday in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

W&L will play ninth-ranked Bowdoin on Saturday.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

W&L 5, St. Mary's (Md.) 0

Becket Waters won in doubles and singles to lead the 21st-ranked Generals (16-6) past St. Mary's (11-8) in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament Friday in Lexington.

W&L will host 15th-ranked Mary Washington in the second round at 1 p.m. Saturday.

TRACK AND FIELD

Hokies nab medals at ACC meet

Julia Fixsen of Virginia Tech took silver in the women's pole vault Thursday on the opening night of the ACC outdoor championships in Durham, North Carolina.

Fixsen had a vault of 14-0 3/4. Tech's Rachel Baxter, who won the ACC and NCAA indoor titles in the pole vault this year, was fourth.

Antonio Lopez Segura was third in the men's 10,000 with the second-best time in Tech history (28:53.34). Despite running in a downpour, he had the best time by a Hokie since Mark Stickley set the school mark in 1985.

Tech's Khalil Bedoui took third in the men's hammer throw (214-1), while Tech's Sara Killinen was third in the women's hammer throw (212-6).