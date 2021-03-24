In the region: Roanoke beats Ferrum in men's lacrosse

Luke Kammerman had three goals and five assists to lead the Roanoke College men's lacrosse team to a 25-3 win over visiting Ferrum on Wednesday.
Jay Frye and George Gilbert also scored three goals apiece for the Maroons (3-2, 2-1 ODAC).
Mackoy Bodmer had two goals for the Panthers (3-5, 1-2).
MEN'S LACROSSE
W&L 10, Bridgewater 7
LEXINGTON — Henry Holliday had three goals Wednesday to lead the Generals (3-1, 2-0 ODAC) to a win.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
No. 3 W&L 17, Randolph-Macon 2
LEXINGTON — Landon Shelley had two goals and five assists Wednesday to lead the Generals (5-0, 2-0 ODAC) to a win. She moved to second on the school's career assists list with 104.
Va. Tech 19, Radford 5
BLACKSBURG — Paige Petty scored five goals Tuesday night to lead the Hokies (3-5) past the Highlanders (0-9). She now has 204 career points.
BASEBALL
Liberty 10, UVa 2
LYNCHBURG — Aaron Anderson had three hits and one RBI to lead the Flames (14-5) to a win over the Cavaliers (9-11) on Wednesday.
Radford 11, Longwood 3
RADFORD — Sean Cheely had three hits and scored twice Tuesday to lead the Highlanders (10-8, 5-4 Big South) to a win.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Lewis picks McNeese St.
VMI guard Myles Lewis tweeted Tuesday night that he has decided to transfer to McNeese State.
Lewis will be a graduate transfer. VMI does not have a graduate school.
FIELD HOCKEY
W&L 6, Ferrum 0
LEXINGTON — Alexis Parks and Grace Amaden each scored two goals Tuesday to lead the Generals (3-1, 3-1 ODAC) past the Panthers (0-5, 0-5).
ETC.
Hokies, Cavs earn grants
Three athletes from Virginia Tech and two from UVa were among 43 athletes who were awarded $6,000 postgraduate scholarships from the ACC on Wednesday.
The list includes Tech softball player Darby Trull, Tech women's diver Regan Westwood, Tech women's tennis player Nika Kozar, UVa swimmer Paige Madden and UVa field hockey player Rachel Robinson.
Tech point guard and current graduate student Wabissa Bede was among nine athletes planning on a pro career who earned an honorary postgraduate scholarship.