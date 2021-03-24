In the region: Roanoke beats Ferrum in men's lacrosse

Luke Kammerman had three goals and five assists to lead the Roanoke College men's lacrosse team to a 25-3 win over visiting Ferrum on Wednesday.

Jay Frye and George Gilbert also scored three goals apiece for the Maroons (3-2, 2-1 ODAC).

Mackoy Bodmer had two goals for the Panthers (3-5, 1-2).

MEN'S LACROSSE

W&L 10, Bridgewater 7

LEXINGTON — Henry Holliday had three goals Wednesday to lead the Generals (3-1, 2-0 ODAC) to a win.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

No. 3 W&L 17, Randolph-Macon 2

LEXINGTON — Landon Shelley had two goals and five assists Wednesday to lead the Generals (5-0, 2-0 ODAC) to a win. She moved to second on the school's career assists list with 104.

Va. Tech 19, Radford 5

BLACKSBURG — Paige Petty scored five goals Tuesday night to lead the Hokies (3-5) past the Highlanders (0-9). She now has 204 career points.

BASEBALL

Liberty 10, UVa 2