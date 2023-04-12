Owen Lawn had two hits, including a two-run homer, and four RBIs to lead the Roanoke College baseball team to a 14-4, eight-inning win over host Greensboro on Wednesday.

Jonny Wall had two hits and two RBIs for the Maroons (20-10), while Brody Langlotz and Spencer Rhoads each had two hits and one RBI.

Greensboro fell to 12-14.

On Tuesday night, Roanoke beat visiting Averett 19-4 in a conference game.

Jacob Bonzon and Conner Butler each had three hits and two RBIs for the Maroons (11-3 ODAC) in that game. Ty Staz had three hits and scored three runs.

BASEBALL

No. 7 UVa 16, Mount St. Mary's 4

Griff O'Ferrall had three hits and two RBIs to lead the Cavaliers (30-4) past the Mountaineers (15-16) on Wednesday in Charlottesville.

Jake Gelof homered for UVa, which won its 23rd straight home game.

Avery Mabe (George Wythe) pitched a hitless inning of relief.

Norfolk State 3, VMI 0

Dalton Barham pitched a two-hitter, striking out 10 and walking one, to lead the host Spartans (8-22) past the Keydets (18-15) on Wednesday.

Liberty 7, Virginia Tech 3

Jake Lazzaro had two hits and scored a run to lead the Flames (15-17) past the Hokies (18-12) on Tuesday night in Blacksburg.

Jack Hurley homered for the Hokies, who saw their 15-game winning streak in regular-season midweek games come to an end.

ETSU 6, Radford 5

Cameron Sisneros had a two-RBI, walk-off double in the bottom of the ninth to give the Buccaneers (15-15) a win over the Highlanders (7-26) on Tuesday night in Johnson City, Tenn.

Garrett Pancione had three hits and scored a run for Radford.

SOFTBALL

Radford splits with UNCG

The host Highlanders (12-23) split a doubleheader with UNC Greensboro (24-16) on Wednesday, losing the first game 8-2 but winning the second game 5-4.

Radford scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to win Game 2. Laura Thompson had an RBI single to cut the lead to 4-2. Abby Wilson (Auburn) reached base on an error, with Thompson scoring. Rachel Smith belted a two-run, walk-off homer to win the game.

UVa 3, Liberty 0

Jade Hylton (Bassett) and Tori Gilbert homered to lead the Cavaliers (27-13) past the Flames (25-14) on Tuesday night in Charlottesville.

Eden Bigham pitched a three-hit shutout.

MEN'S LACROSSE

VMI 12, Wagner 11

Simon Moore scored with one second left to give the Keydets (6-7, 3-4 MAAC) a win over Wagner (2-10, 1-6) on Wednesday in Staten Island, N.Y.

Wil Duffy scored three goals for VMI.

The six overall wins are the most for VMI since the team won six games in 2008. The three MAAC wins are also the most conference victories for VMI since 2008.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Furman 14, Radford 6

Hannah Dintino, Anna Roser and Molly Faul each scored three goals Wednesday to lead the Paladins (7-5, 4-1 Big South) past the host Highlanders (3-10, 0-5).

Linley Tirrell scored three goals for Radford.

MEN'S GOLF

UVa's James ties for 1st

UVa's Ben James tied for first place iwith an 11-under 202 at the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial tournament, which concluded Tuesday at Birdwood Golf Course in Charlottesville.

MEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Knights honored

SVU's Tom Peterson was named the Continental Volleyball Conference's coach of the year for the third time Wednesday, while SVU's Tyler Sheaffer was named the setter of the year.

Seventh-ranked SVU is 17-2 overall and finished tied for first place in the conference with a 7-1 league mark.

Sheaffer has 635 assists. He was joined on the all-conference first team by his brother, Christian Sheaffer (250 kills).

Justin Madsen and Jeremy Brown made the second team.