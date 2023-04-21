Roanoke College announced Friday that its board of trustees had voted Thursday to approve Roanoke College President Frank Shushok Jr.'s proposal to add football, on the condition that the school meets its June 1 fundraising goal of $1.2 million.

Shushok sent an e-mail to the college’s students, faculty and staff last week in which he said he would ask the board to support a plan to reinstate football. The college has not had a football team since 1942.

Athletic director Scott Allison had said in an interview last week that the college was seeking to raise $1.2 million by June 1 in hopes of adding football. If the goal is met by June 1, the college would begin recruiting football players later this year, play a partial schedule in 2024 and play a full varsity schedule in 2025.

If football is added, the NCAA Division III school will also upgrade cheerleading to the varsity level and start a marching band.

MEN'S VOLLEYBALL

SVU 3, Springfield 2

Christian Sheaffer had 23 kills to lead the ninth-ranked Knights (18-3) to a 25-15, 25-22, 19-25, 21-25, 17-15 win over sixth-ranked Springfield (23-5) in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament Friday at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

Springfield reached the finals in last year's NCAAs.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

UVa 4, Miami 3

The fourth-seeded and 10th-ranked Cavaliers (18-5) beat the fifth-seeded and 13th-ranked Hurricanes (15-6) in the ACC quarterfinals Friday in Cary, N.C.

With the teams tied at 3, UVa freshman Annabelle Xu beat Audrey Boch-Collins 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) at No. 4 singles to put the Cavaliers into the semifinals.

UVa will meet No. 1 seed and top-ranked North Carolina in Saturday's semifinals.

MEN'S TENNIS

UVa 4, Miami 2

The top-seeded and eighth-ranked Cavaliers (22-4) beat the eighth-seeded Hurricanes (15-10) in the ACC quarterfinals Friday in Cary, N.C.

UVa will meet fifth-seeded Florida State in Saturday's semifinals.

Wake Forest 4, Va. Tech 1

The sixth-seeded and 20th-ranked Demon Deacons beat the 11th-seeded Hokies (9-16) in the second round of the ACC tournament Thursday night in Cary, N.C.

BASEBALL

VMI splits with Mercer

The Keydets (21-18, 6-4 SoCon) split a doubleheader with the Bears (25-15, 7-4) on Friday in Lexington, winning the first game 11-5 but losing the nightcap 17-16.

Cole Garrett and Cole Jenkins each had three hits and three RBIs for VMI in Game 1. Garrett and Jenkins each homered in the win, as did VMI's Brett Cook.

MEN'S LACROSSE

No. 8 W&L 20, Grove City 10

Michael Ott scored five goals Friday to lead the Generals (11-4) past the Wolverines (6-8) in Grove City, Penn.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

No. 11 UVa 15, Va. Tech 10

Rachel Clark scored five goals to lead the Cavaliers (11-5, 6-3 ACC) past the Hokies (9-8, 3-6) on Thursday night in Charlottesville.

Olivia Vergano had five goals for the Hokies.

Virginia Tech will be the No. 7 seed in the ACC tournament and will host No. 10 seed Pittsburgh (4-12, 0-9) in the first round at noon Sunday at Thompson Field. The winner will meet second-seeded and top-ranked Syracuse in the quarterfinals Wednesday at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

UVa will be the No. 4 seed and will meet No. 5 seed and seventh-ranked Notre Dame (12-4, 6-3) in the quarterfinals Wednesday in Charlotte.

WOMEN'S INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Hokies, Cavs, Generals honored

Dave Cianelli, who guided Virginia Tech to the ACC women's indoor track and field title, has been named the state's Division I women's indoor coach of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.

ACC pole vault champ Kenna Stimmel of Virginia Tech was named both the state Division I indoor field athlete of the year and the state Division I field rookie of the year.

Margot Appleton of UVa was named the state Division I indoor track athlete of the year, while UVa's Sarah Akpan was named the state Division I indoor track rookie of the year.

Appleton, Stimmel and Akpan were joined on the Division I all-state first team by UVa's Kayla Bonnick, Jada Seaman, Sophie Atkinson, Alix Still, Anzhelika Parenchuk, Alahna Sabbakhan, Esther Seeland, Emily Alexandru and Keara Seasholtz and Tech's Lindsey Butler, Victoria Gorlova, Cierra Pyles, Sam Romano, Sara Killinen and Rebecca Mammel.

The second team included Tech's Ava Hassebrock, Grace Boone, Hannah Ballowe and Barbora Malikova and UVa's Camryn Menninger and Jordan Hardy.

On the small-college side, W&L's Bailey Hedgemon was named the field rookie of the year.

The small-college all-state first team included W&L's Katelyn Gamble, Parker Hawk and Carolyn Todd.

Hedgemon was joined on the second team by W&L's Kate Scibelli, Madelyn Venable and Camille Gillum.