In the region: Roanoke College hires swimming coach

Roanoke College announced Tuesday it has promoted Brandon Ress from assistant to head men's and women's swimming coach.

The former Towson University swimmer succeeds his former boss, Scott Thacker, who left last month to become VMI's coach.

Ress has been a Maroons assistant since August 2017.

BASEBALL

Pitt 12, Georgia Tech 6

Ron Washington Jr. and Bryce Hulett hit back-to-back homers to help the 11th-seeded Panthers (28-26) beat the seventh-seeded Yellow Jackets (32-22) in a pool-play game of the ACC tournament Tuesday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

N.C. State 11, Wake Forest 8

Josh Hood had two hits and three RBIs to lead the 10th-seeded Wolfpack (33-21) past the sixth-seeded Demon Deacons (39-17-1) in a pool-play game of the ACC tournament Tuesday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Keydets recognized

VMI second baseman Zac Morris (.333, nine homers, 40 RBIs) was named to the All-Southern Conference second team by the league's media members Tuesday.

Tyler Kaltreider (3-6, 56 strikeouts) was named to the all-freshman team by the league's coaches.

The seventh-seeded Keydets will face sixth-seeded Western Carolina in the Southern Conference tournament Wednesday afternoon in Greenville, South Carolina, with the winner advancing to the double-elimination portion of the tournament.

Highlanders honored

Radford infielder Ty Dooley (.315) has been named to both the All-Big South second team to the all-freshman team.

Outfielder Cameron Pittman (.301) also made the all-freshman team.

Pitcher Peyton Reesman (3.50 GPA) made the all-academic team.

MEN'S TENNIS

Montes advances at NCAAs

Virginia's Inaki Montes has advanced to Wednesday's round of 16 in the NCAA singles championships in Champaign, Illinois.

Montes beat Southern Cal's Peter Makk 6-3, 6-1 in the first round Monday night and defeated Tennessee's Johannus Monday 6-2, 6-1 in the second round Tuesday.

UVa's Chris Rodesch beat George Harwell of Vanderbilt 6-3, 6-4 in the first round Monday but lost to Kentucky's Gabriel Diallo 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 in Tuesday's second round.

UVa's Jeffrey von der Schulenburg beat Clement Chidekh of Washington 7-5, 6-3 in the first round Monday but fell 7-6 (4), 6-1 to Brian Cernoch of North Carolina in Tuesday's second round.

In the doubles championships, the third-seeded team of Baylor's Jake Finn Bass and Sven Lah beat Virginia Tech's Jordan Chrysostom and Ryan Fishback 6-4, 6-3 in Tuesday's first round.

Fishback, a sophomore biochemistry major, received the NCAA's Elite 90 award Sunday for having the highest cumulative GPA of all the participants who reached the finals site of the Division I men's tennis tournament. The award is given to someone who has reached the finals site of each of the NCAA's 90 championships.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Navarro, Subhash advance at NCAAs

Emma Navarro and Natasha Subhash of UVa have advanced to Wednesday's round of 16 at the NCAA singles championships in Champaign, Illinois.

The top-seeded Navarro beat Margarita Skiabina of Texas Tech 6-0, 6-0 in Monday's first round and defeated Carol Lee of Georgia Tech 6-4, 7-6 (2) in Tuesday's second round.

Subhash upset eighth-seeded Carson Branstine of Texas A&M 7-5, 6-2 in Monday's first round and defeated Carmen Corley of Oklahoma 6-3, 7-5 in Tuesday's second round.

Iowa State's Thasporn Naklo beat UVa's Elaine Chervinsky 6-4, 6-2 in Monday's first round.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Lillie finishes ninth at NCAAs

UVa's Beth Lillie finished ninth at the NCAA national championships Monday in Scottsdale, Arizona, with a four-day total of 3-over-291.

Stanford's Rose Zhang won the individual crown at 6-under 282.

UVa finished 15th in the team battle Monday with a four-day total of 49-over-1,201. Only the top eight teams advanced to Tuesday's match play.