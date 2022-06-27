In the region: Roanoke makes Tamburello permanent coach

Roanoke College has taken the interim tag off women's lacrosse coach Zach Tamburello's title and has made him the permanent coach.

As interim coach this year, Tamburello steered the Maroons to a record of 16-5 overall and 7-1 in ODAC play. The Maroons finished second in the ODAC standings and lost in the ODAC title game. They reaped their first NCAA tournament berth in 13 years, beating Bryn Athyn in the first round before losing to Gettysburg.

Tamburello had been a Roanoke assistant since the 2018 season. He was promoted to interim head coach when Mary Schwartz stepped down last summer.

He also has been an assistant at Pomona-Pitzer in California.

WOMEN'S GOLF

High Point hires Hunnell

Big South member High Point announced the hiring of former Lord Botetourt and UVa golfer Lyndsey Hunnell as its head coach Monday.

Hunnell was an assistant at Campbell the past three seasons, helping the Camels win the Big South title each year.

After graduating from UVa in 2018, Hunnell joined Xavier as a graduate transfer. She tied for eighth at the 2019 Big East tournament, helping Xavier win the Big East title for the first time.

She played in the 2016 U.S. Women's Amateur.

SOFTBALL

Ford, Lemley help U.S. triumph

The U.S. women's national team, which included Emma Lemley (Jefferson Forest) of Virginia Tech and former Bath County High School and James Madison standout Jailyn Ford, won the Canada Cup International Softball Championship on Sunday.

The U.S. went 7-2 in the seven-day tournament, which was held in Surrey, British Columbia. The U.S. pitching staff of Ford, Lemley, ex-JMU star Odicci Alexander, Ally Carda, Megan Faraimo and Kathryn Sandercock had a combined 1.50 ERA.

Ford threw a no-hitter as the U.S. beat the Netherlands 7-0 in five innings Sunday to earn a spot in the title game. The team then beat T.C. Colorado 5-1 in the title game Sunday.

TRACK AND FIELD

UVa's Dabbs wins gold

UVa's Eugene Dabbs won the men's javelin title Sunday on the final day of the U.S. outdoor championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Dabbs' winning throw of 266 feet, 8 inches came on his sixth and final throw.

As a UVa senior, Dabbs took second at the NCAA outdoor championships in Eugene earlier this month.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

UVa's Navarro turning pro

UVa star Emma Navarro announced that she is ending her college career to turn pro.

Navarro was named the ACC player of the year as a sophomore this year. Navarro won the NCAA singles title as a freshman in 2021.

She earned All-America honors in both singles and doubles in each of her two years at UVa. She went 51-3 in singles in her UVa career, rising to the No. 1 ranking in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association both years.

She will make her pro debut this week at the LTP 100K ITF Women’s Pro Circuit tournament in South Carolina.