In the region: Roanoke men beat Eastern Mennonite

Justin Kuthan scored 19 points off the bench to lead the Roanoke College men’s basketball team to a 74-61 win over Eastern Mennonite on Wednesday in Salem.

Kasey Draper (Northside) had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Maroons (11-2, 4-0 ODAC). Zach Rosenthal scored 11 points off the bench.

Aviwe Mahlong had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Royals (4-9, 0-5).

EMU made 13 3-pointers, but Roanoke shot 51.7% from the field.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

N.C. Wesleyan 74, SVU 73

Austin Manley scored 18 points to lead the Battling Bishops (9-3, 1-0 USA South) past the Knights (7-5, 0-1) on Wednesday in Buena Vista.

Malakai Olson tallied 17 points for SVU. Abe Connolly had 16 points and four 3-pointers. Koa Baker had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Battling Bishops led the entire second half. Connolly sank a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 74-73 with 11 seconds left.

SVU shot just 39.7% from the field.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

W&L 75, Averett 47

Hanna Malik had 28 points and six 3-pointers to lead the Generals (10-3, 7-0 ODAC) past the Cougars (2-11, 0-7) on Wednesday in Danville.

The Generals made 11 3-pointers.

Averett shot just 25.8% from the field.

Randolph 71, Ferrum 49

Kylie Stark had 23 points, seven rebounds and four 3-pointers to lead the WildCats (12-2, 6-1 ODAC) past the host Panthers (5-8, 1-5) on Wednesday.

DeMeisha Canada had 16 points and five steals for Ferrum.

Randolph shot 50% from the field and made 11 3-pointers.

SVU 77, Pfeiffer 60

Abbigail Snyder had 24 points and five 3-pointers to lead the Knights (5-6, 4-1 USA South) past the Falcons (2-9, 0-4) on Wednesday in Buena Vista.

Courtney Olson had 13 points and 16 rebounds for SVU. Emma Camden added 11 points and seven rebounds.

SVU made 10 3-pointers and outrebounded the visitors 50-33.

FOOTBALL

Eller returning to VMI

VMI starting linebacker and Lord Botetourt graduate Evan Eller, who tweeted on Dec. 5 that he was entering the transfer portal, tweeted Wednesday that he has decided to return to the Keydets.

Eller recorded 99 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 1 1/2 sacks and two fumble recoveries as a junior last season. He has two years of eligibility remaining, including the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA granted all fall 2020 athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I will be staying for my senior year,” Eller tweeted Wednesday. “I truly appreciate all the coaches that have taken the time to recruit me and get to know me. I’m excited to finish what I started with my brothers and to play under Coach [Danny] Rocco. This is what my family and I feel is best for me!”